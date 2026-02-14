Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has labeled India as the favorites for the clash against their arch-rivals in the T20 World Cup on Sunday. Speaking during a discussion on NDTV, Basit highlighted India's recent dominance in the format, noting that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side hasn't lost a T20I series since the last T20 World Cup. Last year, India defeated Pakistan in all three of their meetings during the Asia Cup, including the final. Basit asserted that India clearly has an edge over their rivals.

"Even if you ask a five-year-old, he would say India are favorites. They are playing top-class cricket," Basit said.

However, the 55-year-old added that the Indian players look a bit rattled by the presence of spinner Usman Tariq in Pakistan's ranks. "For the first time in a decade, I am seeing the Indian players and journalists under pressure because of one guy-Usman Tariq. The match has not even started and he has become famous without even playing," he added.

Tariq, 30, has been in the news leading up to the game due to his controversial bowling action. He made his T20 World Cup debut during Pakistan's win over the USA in Colombo, impressing with figures of 3/27.

However, Tariq's unique style has faced questions over its legality, particularly regarding a pause in his delivery stride where he holds his landing foot in the air before a delayed release.

Speaking ahead of the marquee clash, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha hit back at the scrutiny, stating that the spinner's action has already been cleared by the ICC twice.

"For us, every player is equal. You guys have made Usman Tariq this big... I don't know why there is talk about his action. He doesn't care about all this talk," Agha told reporters during a pre-match press conference on the eve of the clash.