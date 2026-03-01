Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Yousuf has lashed out at Salman Agha and Co. following the team's T20 World Cup 2026 exit on Saturday. Pakistan were eliminated despite a five-run win over Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight Group 2 match in Pallekele. The Agha-led side finished tied with the Blackcaps on three points, but a better Net Run Rate saw the latter advance to the semi-finals. Pakistan's exit was confirmed once the Lankans reached 148 in their chase of 213. The mark ensured that Pakistan could not surpass New Zealand's NRR even if they won the game.

The exit ended Pakistan's disappointing campaign in the tournament that saw the side losing to India by 61 runs in the first round and to England by two wickets in the Super Eight.

Ahead of their Super Eight match vs the Three Lions, a video of Pakistan's star all-rounder Shadab Khan went viral on social media.

"So, you are here till the semi-finals?" a fan asked the player in a video during training.

Shadab replied, "Till the final. Final, Insha'Allah."

Taking a jibe at Pakistan after their elimination, Mohammad Yousuf wrote on X: "We were loud and clear in declaring we were headed for the finals. Turns out, they meant the final moments of a sinking ship. Do we even have enough life jackets, or is this just another Titanic? No worries! #PSL is around the corner, and this embarrassment will soon be forgotten as pride rises again. #SLvsPAK."

In the game against Sri Lanka, Sahibzada Farhan scored a stunning century while Fakhar Zaman hit a fiery fifty as Pakistan posted 212 for 8 in 20 overs after being invited to bat first. The duo stitched together 176 runs - the highest opening partnership in the tournament's history. Farhan smashed 100 off 60, becoming the first player to hit two centuries in a single edition of the event, while Fakhar scored 84 off 42.

In the chase, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka played a blinder - 76 not out off 31 - which included a four and a hat-trick of sixes off Shaheen Afridi in the final over, but he ultimately failed to take his side home.