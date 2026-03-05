Predictions are coming thick and heavy as India and England take on each other in the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday. Pakistan have already been eliminated from the tournament, in the Super 8 stage, but former cricketers of the country are looking to keep their TV contracts alive by making bold and headline-making predictions on the Indian team. Rashid Latif, former Pakistan cricketer, feels England will sail into the final even if just one of their players manages to perform against India at the Wankhede Stadium in the semifinal.

"England will win the semifinals," said Latif on 'Haarna Mana Hai' show. "They are coming from difficult conditions, and 2-3 batters have succeeded. That's what they need and their middle order is strong," he said.

England didn't have the best of starts to the tournament, but made it to the semifinals on the back of some nervy wins. But, Latif feels Harry Brook's men have done the hard work and hit top form at the right juncture in the tournament.

"England know these conditions very well. Even if just one England player performs, that will be enough for India to lose," he further added.

Harry Brook Confident Of England's Chances Against India

Brook's side scraped through the group league stage with hard-fought wins over Associate nations Nepal, Scotland and Italy while suffering a big defeat to two-time champions West Indies.

However, they got their act right in the Super Eights and entered the semifinals undefeated, having beaten Sri Lanka, Pakistan and then New Zealand, against whom they required 43 runs in the final 18 deliveries.

"We are managing to scrape along in close games and that is the sign of a good side," Brook told Sky Sports Cricket.

"I have learned you are never out of games. I know I have players with a lot of character, a willingness to win, wanting to win a lot, but also that calmness under pressure." Brook added, "I want to make it as uncomfortable as possible for the batter coming in at all times." White-ball great Jos Buttler has had a torrid time in the tournament so far, averaging just 8.85 in the competition after five successive single-figure scores, while Phil Salt has struggled mostly barring his 62 against Sri Lanka in the Super Eights match.

Brook is now expecting his side to play their best cricket against India.

"We are all really excited. I have already heard a few lads say they wanted to play India anyway. It is going to be a massive occasion with a hell of a lot of pressure for both sides.

"India obviously have a hell of a lot of support and I'm not sure there are going to be many people behind us. It's going to be loud. Hopefully we can play our best cricket.

With PTI Inputs