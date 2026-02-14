India walk in as favourites as they face arch-rivals Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match in Colombo on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side has won all the T20I series or tournament it has played since the 2024 world title in Barbados. India's last two series wins -- 3-1 against South Africa and 4-1 against New Zealand -- only reinforce their terrific recent form leading into the ongoing mega event. What further goes in India's favour is that they defeated Pakistan thrice in the Asia Cup T20 last year, including a thrilling win in the final.

Will there be any added pressure on India as they enter the T20 World Cup 2026 match against Pakistan as favourites? Former India captain Kapil Dev feels that the tag works in both positive and negative ways.

"It could do both, it all depends on how you take it. Nepal almost defeated England, while Zimbabwe actually shocked Australia. In T20 format, the team which plays better and holds its nerves better on the match day has more chances of winning the game. Had this been a five-day contest or a 50-over game, we would have been more confident about India. But even a number eight ranked team could easily beat number one team some day (in the T20 format)," Kapil Dev told during a discussion on NDTV.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has also labelled India as the favourites for the high-anticipated clash. Speaking during the same discussion, he highlighted India's recent dominance in the format.

"Even if you ask a five-year-old, he would say India are favorites. They are playing top-class cricket," Basit said.

However, the 55-year-old added that the Indian players look a bit rattled by the presence of spinner Usman Tariq in Pakistan's ranks.

"For the first time in a decade, I am seeing the Indian players and journalists under pressure because of one guy - Usman Tariq. The match has not even started and he has become famous without even playing," he added.

Tariq, 30, has been in the news leading up to the game due to his controversial bowling action. He made his T20 World Cup debut during Pakistan's win over the USA in Colombo, impressing with figures of 3/27.