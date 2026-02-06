The cricketing world is reeling from Pakistan's sensational decision to boycott their T20 World Cup clash against India - a move sparked by Bangladesh's removal from the competition for refusing to travel to India for their group stage matches citing 'security concerns'. With the International Cricket Council (ICC) now facing a massive logistical and financial headache, former England cricketer Mark Butcher has weighed in, describing the situation as a potential "disaster" for India and the sport's governing body. The boycott, rooted in geopolitical tensions and scheduling disputes, threatens to derail the tournament's most lucrative and highly anticipated fixture.

The former England batter pointed out that the ICC intentionally places both teams in the same group to ensure maximum revenue. According to him, the "forced" nature of this rivalry in tournament draws, which avoids the random nature of "hats and qualifiers" is a testament to how much the sport relies on this single matchup.

"The public in both countries, by and large, are sort of brothers and sisters and they kind of get on fine. And the players between India and Pakistan have historically always gone on fantastically as well. But above that, politically, it's not a good look at all. So, bilaterally they don't play against each other. However, in ICC tournaments, they are always placed in the same group. Why? Because it is the most lucrative fixture in the world of cricket-and some say in the world of sports," he said on the Stick to Cricket podcast.

Butcher went on to claim that considering the scale and financial implications of the high-profile encounter, a boycott can be a 'disaster' for both India and the ICC.

Butcher noted: "They've [Pakistan] turned around and said, 'Okay, we still want to be involved in the tournament. However, we are not going to play against India because of what you have done with Bangladesh.' You had the opportunity to play our Champions Trophy that should have been in Pakistan and Dubai. You have not afforded Bangladesh the same courtesy. And therefore, in a sort of brotherhood with our Muslim cousins, we are not going to play against you. And for India, that's a disaster. For the ICC, it's a disaster because of the financial size of that fixture."

Butcher noted that while the players and fans of both nations generally share a cordial relationship, the political friction at the top continues to dictate the game's fate.

"Now Pakistan are in a situation where they are sort of a younger brother or a cousin of India, and India pretty much gets its own way. It's the most powerful and the wealthiest country in the world of cricket. And therefore, Pakistan basically have to suck it up."

"So when they had the Champions Trophy in Pakistan, you could see it coming from a mile off that India were not going to go and play in Pakistan. So everything got rearranged, and this is where my biggest problem comes in. When this stuff happens, it affects all of the other teams in the tournament because all of a sudden their program has to change; they have to fly out of the country to go and meet India in a place they want to play, and everybody else has to fit in," he concluded.