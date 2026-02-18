Pacer Dilshan Madushanka was on Wednesday approved as the replacement for injured Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lankan squad for the T20 World Cup. Pathirana has been sidelined after suffering a muscle strain during Sri Lanka's Group B fixture against Australia on Monday, which the hosts won by eight wickets at Pallekele. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has approved Dilshan Madushanka as a replacement for Matheesha Pathirana in the Sri Lanka squad," the ICC said in a release.

The right-arm pacer Pathirana had delivered only three balls against Australia before suffering the injury. He could not complete his over. Pathirana had featured in clashes against Ireland and Oman earlier.

