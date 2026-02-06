ICC TV is set to deliver another world-class immersive viewing experience for cricket fans around the globe at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. Alongside live coverage of every match, ICC TV will provide a comprehensive world feed service to licensees, ensuring consistent, high-quality coverage across all markets. Viewers will have access to every match of the tournament through an extensive broadcast offering that includes a pre-match show, innings interval programme, post-match wrap-up and daily highlights shows capturing the full story of the competition, right from the opening fixture through to the final.

The tournament will be delivered by six dedicated production crews operating across the eight venues in India and Sri Lanka, supported by eight broadcast kits deploying up to 45 cameras to capture the action with depth, precision and editorial flexibility. ICC TV will collaborate closely with production services partner JioStar and equipment services partner NEP to bring the event to life.

In total, approximately 720 broadcast professionals will be involved in delivering the event, spanning production, technical operations, editorial, graphics, data and broadcast management roles. The broadcast workforce reflects the international nature of the tournament, bringing together expertise from more than 20 nationalities.

The Voices of the Game

An illustrious commentary panel featuring some of the game's most celebrated voices will deliver expert insight and analysis, ensuring fans experience every moment of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in all its colour and intensity.

Renowned broadcasters Ravi Shastri, Nasser Hussain, Ian Smith and Ian Bishop will headline the dynamic commentary team for this year's tournament. They will be joined by Aaron Finch, who lifted the trophy in 2021, alongside other former ICC Men's T20 World Cup winners, including Dinesh Karthik, Kumar Sangakkara, Samuel Badree, Robin Uthappa and Carlos Brathwaite.

Adding further gravitas are former ICC global event winners who know the thrill of lifting a World Cup - Eoin Morgan, Wasim Akram, Sunil Gavaskar, Matthew Hayden and Ramiz Raja. Other iconic voices from the game joining the panel include Dale Steyn, Michael Atherton, Waqar Younis, Simon Doull, Shaun Pollock and Katey Martin.

The commentary lineup in India and Sri Lanka is further strengthened by leading global broadcasters Harsha Bhogle, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Natalie Germanos, Danny Morrison, Alan Wilkins, Ian Ward, Mark Howard, Nick Knight, Athar Ali Khan, Kass Naidoo, Bazid Khan, Raunak Kapoor and Niall O'Brien.

Preston Mommsen and Andrew Leonard will provide invaluable additional insight from the Associate Members, while Russel Arnold and Roshan Abeysinghe will bring Sri Lanka's unique flavour to the coverage.

Making their ICC TV commentary debut are 2014 ICC Men's T20 World Cup winner Angelo Mathews and 2025 ICC World Test Championship-winning captain Temba Bavuma.

Nasser Hussain included

Amidst the ongoing saga involving the participation of Pakistan and Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2026, former England captain Nasser Hussain's strong remark on the ICC drew even stronger reactions from a section of social media users.

Hussain questioned the ICC's handling of Bangladesh's T20 World Cup outster, and said that the world cricket body needs to be "consistent" with all teams.

"If India, a month before a tournament, said, 'Our government does not want us to play in a country for a World Cup,' would the ICC have been so firm and said, 'You know the rules, bad luck, we're knocking you out?'" Hussain asked on the Sky Sports Cricket Podcast. "The only thing all sides ask for is consistency. Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India must be treated the same. Yes, India fans may say, 'Cry more, we have the money!' But with power comes responsibility," Nasser said.

A number of social media users pointed out that England, under Hussain's captaincy had boycotted a match in Zimbabwe at the 2003 World Cup in protest against Robert Mugabe's regime and his controversial remarks about British politicians.

However, despite the strong reaction on social media regarding Hussain's comments on the ICC, the former England captain has been included in the ICC's commentators panel for the upcoming T20 World Cup.