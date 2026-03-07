New Zealand are through to yet another ICC final, as they prepare to face India in the title-deciding T20 World Cup 2026 showdown in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The Kiwis have a strong record against India, but when it comes to winning ICC titles - especially in white-ball cricket - history has not been on their side. While South Africa are often labelled "chokers" for failing in decisive stages of tournaments, Proteas pace legend Dale Steyn feels the tag suits New Zealand more.

During a discussion with AB de Villiers on YouTube, Steyn urged the Kiwis to beat India and finally win the T20 World Cup title. Otherwise, he said, he would formally hand over the "chokers" label to them.

"Look, let's be honest here. New Zealand. Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers, but I am going to say it. New Zealand haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. So, no offence, New Zealand, but please go on to win this," said Steyn in a chat with AB de Villiers on the latter's YouTube channel.

"Otherwise, I am formally handing over that card to you; it's yours. I love New Zealand, but they won't beat India. It would require a monumental choke from India. I am calling it; it's possible. I really want them to win, but do I think they'll beat India? No," he added.

Since winning the ICC KnockOut Trophy in 2000, New Zealand have reached eight ICC finals but won just one - the 2021 World Test Championship final, against India.

DALE STEYN ON SOUTH AFRICA "CHOKERS" TAG.



Dale Steyn said, "Everyone likes to call South Africa chokers. NZ haven't won many World Cups themselves, and they have been in more finals than we have. Please go on to win (2026). Otherwise, I am formally handing over chokers card… pic.twitter.com/cRQDQurq5s — Sam (@Cricsam01) March 7, 2026

Hate New Zealand: AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers, sharing his opinion on New Zealand's cricketing journey, recalled the 2015 ODI World Cup final where they squared off against Australia. De Villiers believes the Kiwis were never good enough to beat the Kangaroos. For him, South Africa could have defeated Australia in the final had they not been eliminated by New Zealand in the semifinal.

"I hate New Zealand for that. In 2015, they were never going to beat Australia in that final. And I mean, guys will hate me for saying this, but there was only one team that was going to beat Australia in Australia, and that was South Africa, alright. And now we find New Zealand in the final again, and they will play India in India," said de Villiers.

"Lots of respect for New Zealand as a sporting nation. Both you and I are going to be killed, Dale, if they go on to win the T20 World Cup," he added.