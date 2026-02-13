Three crucial wickets for 18 runs in four overs was enough for Italy's Crishan Kalugamage as he spun the team to a maiden victory in the T20 World Cups. Italy weren't the favourites coming into the fixture against Nepal, a team that narrowly missed out on beating England in the previous match by four runs. Yet, the players produced a stunning all-round show to clinch a thumping 10-wicket win. After the game, Italy's stand-in skipper explained how cricket isn't the primary profession for most of the players in the team. "12 out of the 15 in our squad have to work outside of cricket," Italy's stand-in captain Harry Manenti said after the team's historic T20 World Cup victory against Nepal on Thursday.

"Crish is a good example. He just got Player of the Match in a World Cup game, yet he makes pizzas for a living just to make ends meet."

Italy coach John Davison, who was seated beside Manenti, mimicked the tossing of pizza dough. "That's why he can spin it," he said with a grin. "That's why he can spin it both ways!" Manenti added, giving a glimpse into the camaraderie in the team.

This victory marks a watershed moment for associate cricket in Europe. While the Italian side is often overlooked in favour of traditional powerhouses, their performance against a seasoned Nepalese side proved that passion can bridge the gap created by a lack of professional funding. Nepal, buoyed by their near-upset of England, struggled to find a rhythm against Kalugamage's deceptively flighted deliveries. The humble "pizza maker" bamboozled the top order, finding turn on a surface that many expected to favour the batters.

The chase was equally clinical. Chasing a modest total, the Italian openers showed no nerves, dismantling the attack with a flurry of boundaries that left the crowd in disbelief. It was a performance defined by discipline and heart, proving that the spirit of the game thrives even amongst those who must balance international honours with a full-time job. As the team celebrated on the pitch, the reality of their achievement began to sink in: Italy had arrived on the world stage.