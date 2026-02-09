Skipper Aiden Markram led from the front with a flamboyant half-century as South Africa registered a comprehensive 57-run win over Canada in their opening Group D T20 World Cup match on Monday. Sent in to bat, Markram blasted 10 fours and a six on way to a 59 off 32 balls. Ryan Rickelton (33), Quinton de Kock (25), Tristan Stubbs (34) and David Miller (39) also made useful contributions as South Africa posted 213 for 4 after being asked to take first strike. In reply, Canada could manage just 156 for 8 in their stipulated 20 overs with Navneet Dhaliwal (64) emerging as their top scorer.

Canada had a torrid start to their chase, losing skipper Dilpreet Bajwa who edged a Lungi Ngidi (4/31) delivery to wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock in the first ball of the innings.

Thereafter, Dhaliwal and Yuvraj Samra piled up 17 runs in the first two overs before losing two wickets.

Ngidi struck twin blows in the third over, first removing Samra as he edged one to de Kock and then two balls later cleaned up Kirton as Canada slumped to 26 for 3 in 3 overs.

Dhaliwal and Harsh Thaker (33 off 29) shared 69 runs for the fifth wicket to take Canada forward.

But left-arm pacer Marco Jansen (2/30) scalped two consecutive wickets in the 18th over to script the emphatic win.

But the asking rate thereafter as too tall for Canada as they could only manage 156-8.

Earlier, Markram opened the floodgates with three boundaries off Dilon Heyliger in the second over. Quinton de Kock (25 off 22 balls) followed Markram, smashing Saad Bin Zafar for two consecutive fours over long-off.

The duo continued in the same fashion, picking up boundaries and sixes. They stitched 70 runs for the opening stand in just 6.5 overs.

South Africa were dealt the first blow in the form of De Kock when he was cleaned up by right-arm pacer Bajwa.

Markram was in ominous form as he brought up his fifty with a four off Bajwa in just 28 balls in the 10th over.

Rickelton too looked in great form as he smashed three fours and one six during his 21-ball knock.

Markram's knock was finally cut short by left-arm spinner Ansh Patel, caught at long-on by Heyliger.

Soon after, Rickelton walked back to the pavilion, handing a straight-forward catch to Harsh Thaker at the rope off the bowling of Patel.

Dewald Brevis too failed to fire as four balls later he was holed out at mid-off by Nicholas Kirton in the same over to deal a double blow to South Africa.

Towards the end, Miller and Stubbs provided the accelaration to power the Proteas to the big total with an unbeaten 75-run fifth-wicket partnership that came off just 37 balls.

Miller was at his best towards the end, nailing sixes at will.

Left-arm spinner Ansh Patel was the pick of the bowlers for Canada with figures of 3/31.

