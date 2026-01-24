Ishtiaque Sadeque resigned on Saturday from his position as one of the directors of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). This development comes on the same day as Bangladesh's ouster from the 2026 T20 World Cup, following the BCB's firm stance against travelling to India for the tournament due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has named Scotland as Bangladesh's replacement for the tournament, which is being co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Ishtiaque confirmed that he has tendered his resignation to the BCB, citing family reasons for his decision.

"It is true that I am resigning. I believe that I am unable to dedicate the time required for such a large community like Game Development, where I am currently serving, because of my family and personal commitments. I cannot provide the effort necessary to accelerate development. For this reason, I feel a personal sense of regret that I am not doing justice to this position. That is why I am resigning," said Ishtiaque, who is known as one of the closest allies of BCB Chairman Aminul Islam Bulbul.

Ishtiaque, who also served as the BCB Development Committee Chairman, clarified that he maintains a positive relationship with everyone within the board.

"The claim that I am leaving because of any misunderstanding, relationship issues, or due to any hurt feelings or grievances is completely false. Everyone who was with me tried their best in their own way," he said.

"I believe that whoever succeeds me in Game Development will be able to take Bangladesh's cricket forward. They have my full support. Even though I will no longer be on the board-I mean, they will still have my complete support. Thank you very much," added Ishtiaque.

It remains to be seen if Ishtiaque's departure will lead to the resignations of other directors as well.