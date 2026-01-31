Australia suffered a massive setback after Pat Cummins was ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026 due to injury. The star all-rounder did not recover completely from his lingering back injury and will miss the competition beginning on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Top-order batter Matthew Short was also excluded as Australia finalised their 15-member squad for the tournament.Left-arm pacer Ben Dwarshuis and batter Matthew Renshaw were included as their replacements in the squad.

“With Pat needing more time to recover from his back injury Ben is a ready replacement who offers a left-arm pace option as well as dynamic fielding and late-order hitting," selector Tony Dodemaide said.

“We believe his ability to swing the ball at good pace along with clever variations will be well suited to the conditions we expect and overall structure of the squad."

“Matt (Renshaw) has impressed in all formats of late, including in multiple roles in white ball formats for Australia, the Queensland Bulls and the Brisbane Heat."

“With the top order settled and spin heavy conditions expected in the pool stages in Sri Lanka, we also feel Matt provides extra middle order support, with Tim David completing his return to play program in the early phase of the tournament. “As a left hander, he (Renshaw) also offers a point of difference to the middle order batting.”

Australia are slotted in Group B of the 2026 T20 World Cup, alongside Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Oman. They will play their first World Cup match against Ireland on February 11 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Australia squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Cameron Green, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Renshaw, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

(With agency inputs)