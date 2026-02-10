Team India began their T20 World Cup 2026 journey with a victory against the United States. While the performance was not entirely convincing, the win successfully launched the campaign for Suryakumar Yadav and his squad. However, on a personal level, the players are facing a significant setback -- the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has barred families from staying with the team during the tournament. It has been reported that the Indian team management reached out to the top bosses for clarity on the matter. But, the query was shot down.

"The Indian team management approached the BCCI to ask whether wives and fiancées could travel and stay with the team. The Board made it clear that families will not be staying with the players. They can make separate arrangements, however, if they wish to do so," a BCCI source told the Indian Express.

Restricting family stays is not a new development. The BCCI introduced a series of guidelines following India's heavy defeat against Australia during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour. Under these amended policies, players are permitted to have wives or family members join them for a maximum of 14 days, provided the overseas tour exceeds 45 days in duration.

While players were allowed to have their families present throughout the entire tours during the COVID-19 pandemic, these rules were tightened following last year's tour of Australia. To compensate for the lack of domestic comforts, the team will travel via private charter throughout the tournament. Additionally, while several players have retained personal chefs, they have been required to book them into separate, nearby hotels, from where meals are prepared and delivered to the team.

This "business-only" approach signals the BCCI's intent to maintain absolute focus following recent high-stakes disappointments. By limiting external distractions and controlling the players' environment, right down to their nutritional intake, the Board is clearly prioritising discipline over comfort. Whether this strict environment fosters the mental fortitude needed to lift the trophy, or results in bubble-inflicted fatigue, remains the defining question.