Australia vs Ireland LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Mitchell Marsh-Less Australia Win Toss, Opt To Bat vs Ireland
Australia vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Cricket Updates: Australia stand-in skipper Travis Head won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Group B game in Colombo.
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup 2026 Live Cricket Scorecard Updates© Getty Images
Australia vs Ireland LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia stand-in skipper Travis Head won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Group B game in Colombo. Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the encounter due to injury. Despite being the No. 2-ranked T20I side, Australia enter the T20 World Cup after a 0-3 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Australia are without powerhitter Tim David for this game, who is recovering from injury. On the other hand, Paul Stirling-led Ireland are aiming to register their first win of the tournament. Ireland took Sri Lanka close at stages in their tournament opener, but ultimately lost. (Live Scorecard)
Match 14, ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2026, Feb 11, 2026
Play In Progress
AUS
95/4 (10.4)
IRE
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 8.91
Batsman
Matt Renshaw
17 (17)
Marcus Stoinis
3* (3)
Bowler
George Dockrell
19/1 (2.4)
Harry Tector
12/1 (2)
AUS vs IRE T20 World Cup Live
2 runs.
2 runs.
Short again and outside off, Matt Renshaw reaches out and punches it to long off fora single.
Floated, short and around off, Matt Renshaw opens the face of his bat and guides it away wide of deep point for a brace.
Tossed up, full and on middle, Matt Renshaw steps across and clips it to short mid-wicket.
A tight off break, on a length, on off, Marcus Stoinis knocks it to the left of the bowler. A very profitable over for Ireland. At halfway, Australia are 90/4.
Landed on a length, on off, Matt Renshaw goes on the back foot and works it across to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Short, outside off, this is slapped off the back foot to deep cover for a single.
A massive wicket for Ireland. Marcus Stoinis walks out to bat now.
OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Tector strikes and strikes very big for Ireland. Harry stays around the stump and bowls another round-arm ball, but this time, he pushes it flatter and quicker, across the batter with a good drift. Glenn Maxwell is hurried on the back foot and looks to cut it away, but the ball grazes the inside edge as it skids through and stays low. Lorcan Tucker takes a sharp catch behind the stumps. Glenn Maxwell stands there in absolute disbelief and departs for not many. Just a run-a-ball 9 for him and Australia are reduced to 88/4.
A round-arm delivery, fractionally full and slightly outside off, Matt Renshaw goes back and bunts it across to the mid-wicket region for a quick single.
Pitched short, on off, Glenn Maxwell drags it off the back foot to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Sprays it miles outside off on a good length. Matt Renshaw throws his bat at it and slaps it to deep point for two more. 9 runs from the over. 17 from the last 2 for Australia.
Nicely floated, full and wide outside off, Glenn Maxwell carves it through cover for another solo.
Goes short, at 91.5 kph, does Dockrell. Outside off and Renshaw hangs deep in the crease and heaves it to widish long on for a single.
A bit too full, around off, Glenn Maxwell slices it to deep cover-point for an easy single.
FOUR! PUNISHED! George bowls it short again, on the middle stump line. Glenn Maxwell gets enough time to rock back and finds the gap between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.
In-dipping short ball, on off, Glenn Maxwell stands tall and eases it back to the bowler.
Flatter and pushed fuller, around off. Glenn Maxwell uses his wrists and flicks it through the vacant mid-wicket region for a run.
Slower through the air, on middle, drifting in. Matt Renshaw uses the depth of the crease and whips it to deep square leg for one more.