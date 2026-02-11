Australia vs Ireland LIVE Updates, T20 World Cup 2026: Australia stand-in skipper Travis Head won the toss and opted to bat against Ireland in their opening T20 World Cup 2026 Group B game in Colombo. Mitchell Marsh was ruled out of the encounter due to injury. Despite being the No. 2-ranked T20I side, Australia enter the T20 World Cup after a 0-3 series defeat at the hands of Pakistan. Australia are without powerhitter Tim David for this game, who is recovering from injury. On the other hand, Paul Stirling-led Ireland are aiming to register their first win of the tournament. Ireland took Sri Lanka close at stages in their tournament opener, but ultimately lost. (Live Scorecard)