In a result that sent shockwaves through the 2026 T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe pulled off one of the greatest upsets in cricket history, defeating a star-studded Australian side by 23 runs at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Friday. Despite a valiant solo effort from Matt Renshaw, Zimbabwe defended a competitive total of 169, proving that their opening-round clinical display against Oman was no fluke. Defending the total, Zimbabwe managed to bowl out the entire Australian batting unit for just 146 runs. The result also makes Australia's Super 8s qualification difficult, with the defeat against Zimbabwe seeing them drop to the No. 3 spot in the Group B standings. In fact, it is for the first time in 19 years at a major global tournament that the Chevrons have defeated the Kangaroos.

After being put in to bat by stand-in Australian captain Travis Head, Zimbabwe's openers provided a solid platform. Brian Bennett played a career-defining innings, carrying his bat for an unbeaten 64 off 56 balls. He was supported by Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl, who both chipped in with fluent 35s to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The innings received a vital late boost from captain Sikandar Raza. Despite struggling with visible leg cramps in the humid Colombo conditions, Raza smashed a quick-fire 25 off 13 balls, finishing the innings in style with a massive six off Nathan Ellis to propel Zimbabwe to 169/2.

Muzarabani, Zimbabwe's Destructor In Chief

It looked like a chaseable target, going by Australia's stature, but they got off to a nightmare start as they were reduced to 29/4 within the first five overs. Blessing Muzarabani set the tone by dismissing Josh Inglis early, while Brad Evans caused havoc by removing Cameron Green and the dangerous Travis Head. Tim David also fell for a duck to Muzarabani, leaving the Australian middle order with a mountain to climb.

Blessing Muzarabani's four-wicket haul powers Zimbabwe to a win over Australia



He wins the @aramco POTM pic.twitter.com/7pYkLUSwQK — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 13, 2026

Glenn Maxwell (31) and Matt Renshaw (63) kept Australia in the fight in the middle overs. Renshaw, in particular, looked in fine touch, reaching a well-earned half-century. However, the momentum shifted back to Zimbabwe when Ryan Burl cleaned up Maxwell in the 15th over.

The match was effectively decided in the 18th and 19th overs. Muzarabani returned to remove the set Renshaw. He then cleaned up Adam Zampa for his 100th T20I wicket, a landmark moment that all but guaranteed the result. The pacer ended the match with the career-best figures of 4/17.

The final wicket fell in the form of Matthew Kuhnemann who was run out when Australia needed to hit 24 runs in the final four balls of the match.