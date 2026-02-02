IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Boycott Query: As Pakistan confirmed its stance of barring the national team from taking the field against India in the T20 World Cup 2026 match on February 15, a reporter looked to pounce on the opportunity by asking Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh his views on the matter. The Australian team, at present, is in Pakistan for a 3-match T20I series. After the conclusion of the series, Marsh had to face some unexpected questions in the press conference. The Pakistani reporter asked Marsh two questions - Pakistan's boycott of the India match and Bangladesh's removal from the T20 World Cup. But, was shut down on both occasions.

The reporter's attempt to draw a reaction from Marsh fell flat on both occasions as the Australia skipper maintained a clear stance of focusing on only what he and his team have to do in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Here's how the conversation went:

Reporter: Just came to know about the Pakistan-India match on the 15th February. You know, Pakistan is going to boycott the Pakistan-India match. So, your point of view, if you want to add some words about this.

Mitchell Marsh: Yeah, I don't really have a comment on that at this point in time. You know, we're going to the World Cup to just focus on what we're doing, and we'll let that stuff take care of itself.

Reporter: Also, ICC full member Bangladesh is not going to participate in this World Cup due to security concerns. As a player, how do you feel that an ICC full member is not going to participate in this World Cup?

Mitchell Marsh: Yeah, I think the same goes for my previous answer, that we're going to the World Cup to try and win it, and we're solely focused on that. And as the Australian team, we trust the people who are in place to keep us safe, and that's all I'll say. Yeah.

Pakistani journalists trying to make Pakistan relevant.. Mitchell Marsh politely declines to comment..pic.twitter.com/2w9qzsSmsc — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) February 2, 2026

The tour of Pakistan didn't end on the most promising note for Australia, with the visitors suffering defeats in all three matches, hence incurring a 0-3 sweep at the hands of Salman Ali Agha and Co. But, Australia do have some injured and absent stars returning as they kick off their T20 World Cup 2026 campaign on February 11.