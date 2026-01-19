Australia will rest five top players, including Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell, for a three-match Twenty20 series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, selectors said Monday. Josh Hazlewood, Tim David and Nathan Ellis will also skip the series starting later this month. Their absence opened the door to fringe players Sean Abbott, Mahli Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillippe and Matt Renshaw, who come into the 17-man squad.

Chief selector George Bailey said the five were either returning from injury or having their loads managed ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka which begin on February 7.

"The series is a great opportunity for those on the brink of selection and some young players we rate highly for valuable experience," he added.

"Some are already experienced international players, along with Mahli Beardman who has been with the group a number of times, and Jack Edwards who joined for the last one-day match against India in Sydney last year."

Australia will play Pakistan in Lahore on January 29, 31 and February 1, before travelling to Sri Lanka where they are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against Ireland in Colombo on February 11.

Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

