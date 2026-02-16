Senior Australia batter Steve Smith was on Monday approved as replacement for the injured pacer Josh Hazlewood, hours before his side's must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka here. Smith thus becomes the 15th member of the injury-hit Australia squad. "Smith is named as a replacement for Hazlewood, who is now officially ruled out from participating in the tournament due to a calf injury. The team's medical staff had hoped to have him fit in time to feature in the latter parts of the tournament but were unsuccessful," the ICC said in statement.

Smith had earlier been flown to Sri Lanka as cover for skipper Mitchell Marsh, who missed Australia's opening two matches due to a testicular injury.

The veteran batter trained with the squad on Sunday and is in contention to feature in the crucial clash.

Smith has not played a T20I since February last year but has been in good form in the format in domestic competitions.

In positive signs for the 2021 champions, Marsh too has returned to training. The skipper batted in the nets while also taking part in running and fielding drills on Sunday.

Australia's World Cup campaign is hanging in the balance following their 23-run defeat to Zimbabwe, and they must beat Sri Lanka on Monday to avoid an early exit.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)