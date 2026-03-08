Team India produced a scintillating batting display in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance alongside his wife, son Jay Shah, who is also the chairman of the International Cricket Council, daughter-in-law, and grandson. The hosts stormed to 92/0 in the powerplay, the highest ever in a T20 World Cup, thanks to a breathtaking assault by Abhishek Sharma. The left-hander smashed 51 off just 19 balls, the fastest fifty in this edition, before departing in the seventh over in a moment of luck for New Zealand as a mistimed edge found Tim Seifert at the wicket.

Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson then took over the reins. Kishan arrived at the crease and quickly unleashed a flurry of boundaries, including multiple sixes off Lockie Ferguson and Matt Henry, while Samson brought up his third consecutive fifty in T20 World Cups with precise timing and aggressive placement. By the 13th over, India had raced to 171/1, with Samson unbeaten on 69(39) and Kishan at 42 not out off 18 balls, keeping New Zealand's bowlers on the back foot.

The Indian duo punished anything short or wide, with Ferguson and Henry leaking heavily in consecutive overs, including a staggering 24-run over by Ferguson. New Zealand's attempts to curb the scoring with spin and pace were largely unsuccessful, as the home side maintained their momentum with elegant yet punishing strokeplay.

Amit Shah and his family were seen applauding every boundary and cheering on the crowd as the innings progressed.

India's record-breaking powerplay, coupled with the destructive partnerships in the middle overs, set the platform for a massive total, showcasing the hosts' dominance in front of a packed Ahmedabad crowd and a distinguished VIP gallery.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)