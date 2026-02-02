Sanju Samson faces uncertainty over his inclusion in India's playing XI for the T20 World Cup 2026. The wicketkeeper-batter had a poor outing in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which served as the final dress rehearsal for the mega event. The T20 World Cup is set to be hosted by India and Sri Lanka. It starts on February 7, with the summit clash set to be played on March 8. Samson was brought back into India's playing XI in the fifth T20I against South Africa. He failed to play a big knock in the match, and his lean patch against the Black Caps has put the player under further scrutiny.

Having scored 37 in the lone match against the Proteas, Samson could manage just 46 across five games vs the Black Caps. While he struggled for runs, another India wicketkeeper-batter, Ishan Kishan, impressed one and all with his terrific show during the New Zealand series. Kishan all but sealed a spot for himself in Inida's playing XI with a sensational century (103 off 43) in the final match.

While Kishan received a huge round of applause, the critics went hard on Samson, who failed to grab his opportunity. As things stand now, Kishan seems likely to take Samson's spot in India's playing XI.

Amid Samson's lean patch, his wife Charulatha Remesh has shared cryptic stories on social media. "When all is done & answers fade.. Just bow your head and let life be! Because some times have to be accepted, not explained," she wrote on her Instagram story.

She also posted another story. Check out both of them here:

Samson was part of the initial XI while Kishan was picked as a back-up option in India's 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. Kishan got his chance against New Zealand as Tilak Varma suffered a groin injury and missed the series.

Batting at number three position, Kishan grabbed his chance with both hands, scoring 8, 76, 28 and 103 in four matches. The player was earlier picked in India's T20 World Cup squad, riding on sensational domestic form. He shone with the bat, leading Jharkhand to its maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali title.