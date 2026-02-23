India's heavy defeat against South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match on Sunday left former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir in splits. Chasing 188 in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. produced a below-par batting effort, repeatedly losing wickets to South Africa's clever use of slower balls, and were bowled out for 111 in 18.5 overs. It was India's first loss in ICC events across formats since their defeat to Australia in the 2023 ODI World Cup final at the same venue.

Ahead of the clash with the Proteas, Amir had predicted that India would not reach the top four in the tournament. He had even labelled star opener Abhishek Sharma a "slogger," with the young batter enduring a forgettable campaign in the ongoing World Cup.

After India's embarrassing defeat, a Pakistan TV channel dubbed Amir an "astrologer" for making such accurate predictions about the Indian team. Hearing the title from the show's host, Amir burst into laughter.

"The things our Pakistani team is not able to do, our panellists are doing while sitting in a studio in Lahore. Mohammad Amir first called Abhishek Sharma a slogger, and since then, Abhishek has struggled for form in the tournament. He then said India won't reach the semi-finals, and it seems India is listening to what Amir has said. Let's welcome astrologer, cricketer, and left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir," the host of the Haarna Mana Hai programme said.

Laughing out loud, Amir replied, "Kya bana diya hai mujhe? Allah maaf kare (What have you turned me into? May God forgive you)."

The defeat also dented India's net run rate (-3.800), leaving them needing wins against Zimbabwe (Feb 26, Chennai) and West Indies (March 1, Kolkata) to qualify for the last four.

South Africa next face the West Indies on February 26.