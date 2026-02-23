One defeat, and the noise is already deafening. That's the reality of wearing the India shirt. After the loss to South Africa, the spotlight has shifted straight to the top of the order and one name keeps resurfacing: Sanju Samson. India's shaky starts have become a pattern the dressing room can no longer ignore. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate didn't sugarcoat it after the game. "Yeah, of course we have. In the five outings we've had now, four teams have opened with part-time off-spin and it's brought a wicket every time. Apart from the USA game where we lost Abhishek without score in any case. So to start every innings nought for one... it's literally been that every time. That obviously puts pressure on the players."

Constantly beginning behind the game has hurt India. An early wicket forces the middle order to rebuild instead of dictating terms - the exact opposite of what modern T20 cricket demands.

And that's where Samson enters the debate.

Ten Doeschate confirmed that the team management is weighing its options ahead of two crucial Super 8 fixtures.

"There's a lot of inexperience in the team and you want a settled side. These guys have done it all before. So do you stick or twist? Do you stick with the guys who've performed really well over the last 18 months but are just short of runs? Or do we twist and bring in Sanju, who's also a fantastic player and helps tactically with a right-hander at the top?"

It's a genuine selection dilemma.

On one hand, Samson provides variety and experience. A right-hander at the top could counter the off-spin tactic teams are repeatedly using against India. On the other hand, his recent numbers as an opener are far from convincing.

Since 2025, Samson has scored just 156 runs in 12 innings at the top, averaging 13 with a highest score of 37. Even more worrying: he has survived the powerplay only twice during that stretch.

That leaves India stuck between reputation and form. But the pressure is real. With a must-win game against Zimbabwe looming on February 26 in Chennai, India cannot afford another faltering start.

The selection meetings over the next few days may well define their campaign.

Because in tournaments like this, one decision at the top can change everything. And right now, all roads seem to lead back to Samson.