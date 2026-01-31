The World Cricketers' Association (WCA) has clashed with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over squad participation terms that govern name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, the WCA claimed that a version of the squad participation terms was sent by the ICC to players which did not "align with an agreed version signed by both bodies in 2024." The WCA further claimed that the new version was more "exploitative" in nature. While the WCA has already written to the ICC about its concerns, the global cricket governing body disagrees with the complaint. The ICC responded that the 2024 agreement was only applicable to eight member boards and did not include the other teams participating in the upcoming World Cup.

The WCA told the ICC that the 2024 agreement stated it would be applicable to all players affiliated with the players' body-both those participating in the World Cup and those from countries not part of the competition. As a result, the WCA believes that all players should be protected by the agreement.

WCA CEO Tom Moffat said there are major differences between the two versions regarding content/media appearances, behind-the-scenes content, changing room access, biological player-related data, licensing, name, image, and likeness (NIL), player agreements, and dispute resolution. The WCA added that the 2024 agreement allowed players to decide and negotiate over concerns, but the new version will give that authority to their respective cricket boards.

"The ICC terms provided significantly erode player rights and protections including around image and commercial use, compared to those agreed," Moffat said.

"It is especially concerning that it is the most vulnerable playing groups who appear to have been targeted and expected to compete under different terms and conditions to other playing groups participating in the same Men's T20 World Cup. For many players affected, participation in ICC events represents a primary source of income and career progression."

"The WCA supports the growth of the game and ICC events, but these objectives should be pursued in partnership with players, not at their expense. The agreed Squad Terms have now been signed by impacted WCA players, and our expectation is for these terms to be honored by the ICC for the T20 World Cup," he added.