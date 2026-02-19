The buildup to the T20 World Cup turned chaotic when Bangladesh refused to travel to India for its scheduled matches. For them, the bone of contention was the IPL not allowing their own Mustafizur Rahman to play. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), under the leadership of Aminul Islam Bulbul, then asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to shift its matches from India owing to a perceived security threat. However, the ICC did not accept the request, and Bangladesh was removed from the tournament.

Amid this tiff with the ICC and BCCI, Bangladesh saw elections taking place. Former national football team captain Aminul Haque was sworn in as State Minister for Youth and Sports in the BNP-led government. He now wants to mend ties with India.

"Immediately after taking office, I met with the Deputy High Commissioner of India and discussed resolving the issue through friendly talks. We want to maintain good relations with neighboring countries and address problems in the sports arena through diplomatic dialogue. In cricket, necessary measures will be taken in accordance with ICC rules through discussion," Haque was quoted as saying by Daily Star.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has not been sanctioned for its decision not to travel to India. According to an official ICC release, Bangladesh will not face any punishment for not taking part in the T20 World Cup. Moreover, they received assurances of future hosting rights for ICC tournaments.

The global cricket governing body explained that the decision was guided by "principles of neutrality and fairness" and reflected an objective of "facilitative support rather than punishment." The BCB also retained the right to approach the ICC's Dispute Resolution Committee under existing regulations.

As for hosting rights, Bangladesh will be co-hosts with India for the 2031 Men's Cricket World Cup. The ICC has also promised the nation hosting rights for another global competition