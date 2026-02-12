Veteran Afghan all-rounder Mohammad Nabi has been fined 15 percent of his match fees for disobeying the umpire's decision during his team's loss to South Africa. The incident occurred at the start of the 14th over of Afghanistan's innings, when Nabi engaged in a prolonged argument with the umpires over bowler Lungi Ngidi's wrist-band. "Nabi was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "Disobeying an Umpire's instruction during an International Match," an ICC statement read. In addition to the fine, Nabi has also been handed a demerit point, and it was his first offence in a 24-month period.

"Nabi admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by David Gilbert of the ICC International Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing," the statement added. On-field umpires Jayaraman Madanagopal and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Nitin Menon and fourth umpire K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan had levelled the charge.

In one of the greatest T20 games, South Africa pipped a plucky Afghanistan after two Super Overs here on Wednesday. The tension reached a fever pitch during the middle overs when Nabi, known for his usually calm demeanour, refused to back down from his stance regarding the legalities of the equipment on the field.

The delay caused a significant pause in play, momentarily breaking the rhythm of the game as the officiating crew attempted to restore order. Despite the frustration, the Afghan veteran eventually resumed his knock, though the emotional toll of the confrontation seemed to linger across the Afghan dugout.

The match itself was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, with both sides refusing to yield an inch. After the initial tie and a subsequent first Super Over that failed to separate the two nations, the second Super Over finally saw the Proteas clinch a narrow victory. This outcome leaves Afghanistan with a mountain to climb in the group standings, and they must now focus on internal discipline and tactical execution to ensure that such lapses in composure do not distract them from their ultimate goal of qualifying for the knockout stages.

With PTI Inputs