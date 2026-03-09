Star Indian batter Abhishek Sharma's family expressed happiness on India lifting the T20 World Cup 2026 trophy by defeating New Zealand in the final, especially after contributions from Abhishek. Abhishek Sharma, who had struggled throughout the T20 World Cup 2026 campaign and also scored three consecutive ducks, played a match-defining knock of 52 runs off just 21 balls, including six boundaries and three sixes, to give India the perfect platform to go big in the first innings while batting first.

Speaking to ANI, Abhishek Sharma's father, Raj Kumar, expressed immense happiness over his son Abhishek Sharma's contribution to India's victory and hoped he continues to play a role in the team's future successes, while thanking the team and fans for their support.

"I have no words to express my happiness. May Abhishek Sharma continue to give his contributions for the victory of Team India. The entire team and the public of the nation supported him," Abhishek Sharma's father said.

Abhishek Sharma's sister, Komal Sharma, said she always believed in Abhishek Sharma and expressed pride in him, adding that the family is very happy with his performance and that she will always be a proud sister regardless of how he performs.

"We always had a belief on him. And I knew that he was going to do very well, and he did that. We are very happy and whether he's doing well or not, I am always a proud sister," she said.

India beat New Zealand by 96 runs to successfully defend their T20 World Cup title. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026).

In the final, New Zealand won the toss and elected to field first. However, a return-to-form, record-breaking fifty from Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and his 98-run stand with Samson made NZ regret the decision. Later, Samson stitched a century stand with Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) to take India past the 200-run mark in the 16th over. After a brief slowdown, Shivam Dube (26* in eight balls, with three fours and two sixes) made some valuable runs to take India to 255/5, the highest total in T20WC finals. James Neesham (3/46) was the leading wicket-taker for NZ.

In the run-chase of 256 runs, Axar and Bumrah helped India reduce the Kiwis to 72/5, despite a half-century from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes). Despite a brief partnership between Daryl Mitchell (17) and skipper Mitchell Santner (43 in 35 balls, with three fours and two sixes), India kept chipping in with wickets, and the Kiwis were bundled out for just 159 runs.

