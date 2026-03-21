Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have grown up the ranks together. From the Punjab state team to the Indian cricket team, Abhishek and Gill have travelled a lot together. While Gill is currently the Indian ODI and Test captain, Abhishek is the world No. 1 T20I batter. Abhishek was part of the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, where he was out for three ducks and was not in good form initially, but went on to make a brilliant half-century in the final against New Zealand.

"Did you give any advice to Abhishek before the T20 World Cup?" Gill was asked at an award show.

"What advice will I give to the No. 1 T20I batter in the world?" the India captain replied.

"I messaged him after he scored three ducks: 'Give me your bat before I make some sort of record,'" Abhishek added.

He then went on to say that Gill has the best bats in the team, to which Gill added that Abhishek always plays with his bats.

When presenter asked Shubman if he gave any advice to Abhishek Sharma before T20I WC-



SG- no.1 T20I batsman in the world ko kaun advice dega



AS- maine hi message kia tha SG ko 3 duck ke baad ke mujhe bat dede, isse pehle koi aur record bann jae He said ke tu kar lega… pic.twitter.com/5zMiFpMism — Naina Dev (@NainaDev380254) March 21, 2026

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill expressed gratitude after he was awarded the Polly Umrigar Award (Best International Cricketer - Men) for the 2024-25 season at the prestigious BCCI Naman Awards 2026 on Sunday in the national capital.

The star Indian cricketer and ODI and Test captain thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and said receiving the Polly Umrigar Award was a great honour, noting that many legends have won it before him.

He credited India's cricketing achievements last year to the collective effort of the team and thanked his teammates, as well as his parents and family, for their constant support throughout his journey.

"Firstly, thank you, BCCI. Many greats and legends have received this award, so it's a great honour to be here. I think what we were able to achieve last year as an Indian cricket group has been tremendous. Five ICC trophies - I don't think it has ever happened. And I want to thank my teammates; without them, it wouldn't have been possible. Also, my parents and all my family members who helped me get to where I am," Gill said in a video posted by Star Sports on X.

Notably, this marked the second time that Gill has been named the Best International Cricketer - Men at the Naman Awards. He also received the honour for the 2022-24 season.