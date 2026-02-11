Afghanistan cricket team wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz's heroics went in vain as South Africa registered a sensational victory in the second Super Over of their T20 World Cup 2026 encounter. Sent in to bat, South Africa posted a total of 187/6 thanks to half-centuries from Ryan Rickelton and Quinton De Kock. In response, Gurbaz slammed a 42-ball 84 but Afghanistan lost wickets in a heap towards the end. They were all out for exactly 187, forcing a Super Over. Things were tied once again as both South Africa and Afghanistan scored 17 in the first Super Over. In the second Super Over, Tristan Stubbs and David Miller slammed 23 runs. Afghanistan lost the wicket of Mohammad Nabi early but the real drama unfolded in the final four balls of the second Super Over.

A game for the ages! Afghanistan gave it everything they could.



South Africa wins an edge-of-the-seat thriller after TWO Super Overs!



In one of the greatest games in T20 World Cup history, the Protea Fire prevails!



— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 11, 2026

With 24 runs needed to win from 4 balls, this is how the action unfolded -

Ball 3 - Gurbaz slammed Keshav Maharaj for a mammoth six over long-off.

Ball 4 - Gurbaz once again read the length of the delivery to perfection and heaved the ball for a six over long-on.

Ball 5 - Another six. This one went over the deep mid-wicket fielder.

Afghanistan needed 6 runs to win from one ball and Maharaj ended up bowling a wide.

Ball 6 - Maharaj bowled it wide of the off-stump and Gurbaz tried to place it over the fielders by opening the face of his bat. However, he was caught by Miller at backward point.