The Pakistan cricket team finds itself in trouble after losing its T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eight match to England by two wickets in Pallekele on February 24. Salman Agha and Co. now have just one point to their credit after two matches in the round. Pakistan had their first game, which was against New Zealand, washed out due to rain. A loss to the Three Lions has put their semi-final dreams in doubt as the side now has to be dependent on the result of other matches as well, besides winning their final encounter. Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir criticised the national team, adding that some players are not performing despite getting enough chances.

"Pichle 4-5 saal se chapede hi lag rahe hain (Last 4-5 years, we have been continuously thrashed). Whatever team comes, defeat us. And with ease. Today, we felt for some time that we could win. Otherwise during the last tournament till this, we did not have any hope that Pakistan would win. I think there have been a lot of chances given to the 4-5 players, who form your core. We have been talking since the last 4-5 years that they have got enough chances. And they still have not delivered," Amir said on Haarna Mana Hai.

Amir also revealed that when Pakistan were handed a shock defeat by the USA in the 2024 T20 World Cup, some players behaved as if nothing had happened. The USA had registered a Super Over win against Pakistan.

"Those who feel they cannot sleep for the whole night. I was very hurt. Post the USA loss, there were players who were indulging in laughter. Our flight was one hour later after the match and there were 2-3 players in the team who would indulge in laughter. Like nothing has happened. Many boys, I don't want to name them, have taken cricket for granted. But cricket is such a game, if one does not take it for granted, it will keep giving you respect. Otherwise it will kick you," Amir revealed.