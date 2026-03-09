Hardik Pandya has set a target for the future, saying he hopes to win 10 more ICC titles over the next decade following India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Speaking after the title win, the Indian all-rounder said he still has many years of cricket left in him and wants to make the most of that period by helping India dominate global tournaments. "I have 10 more years left in me, and I want to win 10 more ICC titles. That's my goal. [on winning at home and defending the title] It's quite emotional. Because of winning the WC in India, the excitement of the people is amazing. The effort we have put in... From yesterday, I knew we are champions. The only self-belief I had was that there was no other result. Losing wasn't a thought," Pandya said.

Pandya also reflected on a key moment earlier when he bowled the 19th over against England in the semi-final, recalling how memories from the 2024 T20 World Cup helped him stay composed in pressure situations.

"I am thankful for God. When I was bowling the 19th over against England, I was thinking about the 2024 World Cup final. I told Kishan and Abhishek also that when you go out to bat, think of good memories," he said.

Pandya further praised teammates Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson for their performances and perseverance, highlighting how hard work and patience eventually bring opportunities.

"This is what life teaches you. When you work hard, try to be happy in others' happiness, God gives you opportunities. It's a learning for the whole nation. That's when you stay quiet and work hard, God gives you opportunities. Really proud of them," Pandya added.

Coming to the match, NZ put India to bat first after winning the toss, Samson (89 in 46 balls, with five fours and eight sixes), Abhishek Sharma (52 in 21 balls, with six fours and three sixes) and Ishan Kishan (54 in 25 balls, with four boundaries and four sixes) and Shivam Dube (26* in 8 balls, with three fours and two sixes) took India to 255/5.

Later on, despite a fifty from Tim Seifert (52 in 26 balls, with two fours and five sixes), the Kiwis had to bow down to the sheer greatness of Axar (3/27) and Bumrah (4/15) as Men in Blue secure their third T20WC title in style, becoming the first team to defend the title, and also the first host nation to win the trophy.