As India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was picked for the T20 World Cup 2024, not many people were in agreement, considering the poor form he showed in the Indian Premier League campaign. As Mumbai Indians finished bottom of the 10-team points table, Hardik's performances as an all-rounder and a captain were questioned by many. However, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar doesn't think the selectors were wrong in picking the all-rounder for the T20 World Cup. In fact, Manjrekar highlighted Hardik's exceptional record in World Cups to back his selection.

"I have been repeatedly saying, even before this match, if you see Hardik Pandya's performances in World Cups, he played the all-rounder's role very well in the 2019 World Cup, he had a main performance in the India-Pakistan match on the big stage, and see his performance with the bat in the semi-final India lost in Adelaide, he scored 60 runs at a strike rate of 190," he said on Star Sports.

"What happened in the IPL was a slight temperamental issue because he was feeling the pressure from outside. The environment might not have been good. I am not at all surprised that he will feel slightly relaxed and relieved after donning India's and not the Mumbai Indians' blues. He has the ability and I am repeatedly saying that he is a big-match player," the former India batter added.

Former India batter Sanjay Bangar also echoed Manjrekar's sentiments, saying what Hardik did for Mumbai Indians shouldn't be looked at as he plays for India in the T20 World Cup.

"You shouldn't see what he has done earlier when he is playing for India. You should definitely see what he has done for India. His record in World Cup cricket is exceptional. Whether he is playing Test cricket, 50-over or 20-over format for India, he has given fantastic performances in all three formats," he said.

"There was a phase in the middle for sure where he got injured and because of that he couldn't play much, but whenever he comes, the Indian team's balance becomes much better," Bangar stated.