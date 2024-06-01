West Indies (WI) will face off against Papua New Guinea (PNG) in Match 2 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. This exciting match is scheduled to take place at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday. The match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on Sunday. Papua New Guinea are playing their first game of this season. In their last five games, Papua New Guinea have won three games and lost two. West Indies are also playing their first game of this season. In their last five games, West Indies have won four games and lost one.

WI vs PNG: Top Players to Watch Out For

1. Alei Nao (PNG)

Alei Nao is a right-arm medium pacer who has been in impressive form recently. In his last five matches, he has claimed eight wickets, showcasing his ability to make crucial breakthroughs for his team.

2. Charles Amini (PNG)

Charles Amini is a versatile all-rounder. The top-order, left-handed batter has scored 154 runs in his last five matches, demonstrating his batting prowess. His leg-break bowling has also been effective, taking six wickets in recent matches.

3. Assad Vala (PNG)

Assad Vala is another key all-rounder for PNG. Batting in the top order, the left-hander has accumulated 35 runs in his last five matches. His off-break bowling has also been valuable, with six wickets to his name in recent games.

4. Gudakesh Motie (WI)

Gudakesh Motie is a promising slow left-arm orthodox bowler for the West Indies. He has been in stellar form, taking 10 wickets in his last five matches, making him a crucial component of the WI bowling attack.

5. Nicholas Pooran (WI)

Nicholas Pooran is a dynamic top-order left-handed batter who also serves as the team's wicketkeeper. Pooran has been exceptional with the bat, scoring 269 runs in his last five matches, making him a key player to watch.

6. Johnson Charles (WI)

Johnson Charles is a right-handed batter who occupies the top order for the West Indies. He has scored 141 runs in his last five matches, indicating his ability to provide solid starts and contribute significantly to the team's total.

As both teams prepare for this crucial encounter, these players are expected to play pivotal roles in determining the outcome of the match. The West Indies will rely on their experience and home advantage, while Papua New Guinea will aim to make a mark with their emerging talent.