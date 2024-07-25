Andhra Pradesh and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy said that he admires star India batter Virat Kohli and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers. Nitish was called-up to the Indian squad after a solid Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season with SRH, for the five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. Though he could not play due to a sports hernia injury, he has created an impression strong enough to be considered for future series with a 'Emerging Player of the Season' award worthy performance in this year's IPL, scoring 303 runs in 11 innings with two fifties at a strike rate of 143 and taking three wickets with his seam bowling.

The 21-year-old is now working his way back to full fitness as the new domestic season starts on September 5 with the Duleep Trophy.

Speaking to Star Sports, Nitish said that he has been a huge fan of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the last 10 years.

Nitish recalled when he first met Virat Kohli and only shook his hand and got his autograph. The 21-year-old further added that he hoped to play well against RCB, so that Kohli would notice him.

"I really admire Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. I've been a huge fan of RCB for the last 10 years. In 2023, I had the chance to meet Virat Kohli. I didn't have much to ask him; I just wanted to shake his hand and get his autograph. In 2024, I was hoping to play well against RCB so that Virat Kohli would notice my game. Though I didn't get to bat in that match, he remembered my name during the post-match handshake. That meant a lot to me," Nitish was quoted in a release from Star Sports as saying.

Nitish started making waves Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy when he scored a triple ton against Tamil Nadu and 190 against a strong bowling attack of Karnataka and a quadruple ton against Nagaland, finishing the 2017-18 edition of the tournament with 1,237 runs.

Frustrated by his poor performances, in 2019, Nitish decided to play solely as a batter, but Srinivas Reddy, one of his coaches, encouraged him to continue as a bowler, pointing out the rarity of pace bowling all-rounders in India.

After that, Nitish was picked up for an ACA camp to pick up a pool of players for the 2019-20 domestic season. The all-rounder said that he was initially picked up as an understudy in the larger squad but the skipper, Hanuma Vihari, was impressed and pushed for his inclusion in the Ranji squad. He went on to make his Ranji debut against Kerala in January 2020.

Reddy was picked up SRH ahead of the 2023 IPL but got to play only two games in which he did not get to bat. In July last year, he was called up to India's Emerging Players squad for the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka but did not get to bat there either.

