Team India's homecoming saw celebrations unfold at the ITC Maurya Hotel in New Delhi after Rohit Sharma and his men landed in the national capital on Thursday morning. Skipper Rohit Sharma, batter Suryakumar Yadav, and all-rounder Hardik Pandya all showed their dance moves outside the hotel after deboarding the team bus. However, talismanic batter Virat Kohli decided to not showcase his dance moves on the occasion and decided to slip by without many people noticing him. Hardik was showing off his dance moves in full throttle but Virat resisted the temptation.

As soon as the Indian team's bus reached the ITC Maurya Hotel in Chanakyapuri, the beats of dhols welcomed India's heroes. Rohit, Surya, and Hardik couldn't resist joining them in the middle and showing their dance moves, but Kohli wasn't to be lured in.

VIRAT KOHLI smile when Hardik Pandya dance



Virat did dance his heart out in Barbados when the Indian team won the T20 World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final by 7 runs.

The Indian team returned home through a special flight which was organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and departed on July 2 before arriving in Delhi at around 6:00 AM on Thursday morning. Board officials and members of the media contingent from the tournament were also on the flight.

The moment Indian players landed at the airport, they were welcomed amid loud cheers by fans, who shouted 'India India' at the top of their lungs while some also shouted the names of their favourite players on seeing them. The Men in Blue also acknowledged their fans' support, waving at them after sitting inside the team bus.

India ended a 13-year ICC trophy drought with victory in the final, defeating South Africa by seven runs on Saturday. Virat Kohli's 76 helped India reach 176/7 while Hardik Pandya (3/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18) helped India restrict Proteas to 169/8 despite Heinrich Klaasen's 52 in just 27 balls. Bumrah, who got 15 scalps throughout the tournament at a stunning economy rate of 4.17, got the 'Player of the Tournament' honours.

A special cake featuring the T20 World Cup trophy will be cut at the ITC Maurya hotel to celebrate the win.

Much like other teams do after winning titles, the Rohit-led side will have an open-top bus ride in Mumbai at Marine Drive and the iconic Wankhede Stadium from 5:00 pm onwards to celebrate.

After their meeting with PM Modi, Men in Blue will depart for Mumbai for the grand celebratory parade.

