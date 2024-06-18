The Indian cricket team has been enjoying a brilliant run of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as the Rohit Sharma-led side qualified for the Super 8 stage with an unbeaten run in the league stage. India remained unbeaten in the league stage with victories over United States, Pakistan, Ireland while game against Canada was called off. With the final game getting abandoned due to wet outfield, the Indian cricket team players got a prolonged break ahead of their Super 8 match against Afghanistan on June 20. In a video posted by BCCI on their social media, Virat Kohli, Rinku Singh and other India cricketers were seen enjoying a game of beach volleyball in Barbados and it has already gone viral. Fans were stunned by the physique of the cricketers and many of them hailed Kohli and Co for giving them "fitness goals".

Earlier, former India cricketer Sanjay Bangar feels Virat Kohli's dismal run in the ongoing T20 World Cup is not a worrying sign as it is the "calm before the storm".

Good to see Team India in a jovial environment — P.V.Prakash (@pvprakash) June 17, 2024

Kohli had only scored 1 and 4 against Ireland and Pakistan respectively before departing on a duck against the USA in the last encounter. The former India captain has been playing as an opener alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the tournament.

Our Boys Enjoying in Barbados!! — Harshit 2.0(@49thCenturyWhen) June 17, 2024

Brushing aside any doubt on Kohli's form, Bangar mentioned the challenging nature of the New York pitch where India played all three games. The veteran also highlighted the fact that it is the first time that Kohli is opening in the ICC tournament.

Having shifted their base to Florida for their final group stage match against Canada, Kohli will have the final chance to add runs under his name before moving to Super Eight.

"He has never opened for India in the T20 World Cup before so it is a new position for him and conditions were also not in favour of him. As an opener, you don't get a second chance as your first mistake becomes your last one. I feel there is nothing to worry about and maybe it is the calm before the storm," Bangar said on Star Sports.

(With IANS inputs)