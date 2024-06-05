The Pakistan cricket team and its players continue to find ways to trigger controversies. Right before the start of their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, Pakistan team is said to have hosted a 'private dinner' in the United States of America, where they invited fans for 'meet and greet'. The initiative, however, wasn't free or for a charity. The 'private dinner' had an entry fees of 25 US Dollars, leaving many in the Pakistan cricketing fraternity fuming. Rashid Latif, one of the finest Pakistan cricketers of all time, took to social media to highlight the shocking program organised by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the players.

According to a video shared by Latif on social media, fans were allowed to meet Pakistan players during the private dinner if they paid a fee of USD 25. The Pakistan legend and others in the video were dumbfounded by the idea.

"There are official dinners, but this is a private dinner. Who can do this? It's terrible. That means you met our players in 25 dollars. God forbid, had there been a mess, people would have said boys are earning money," Latif said in the video.

Unofficial Private Dinner During WC24#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BXEgPyA2p2 — Rashid Latif | (@iRashidLatif68) June 4, 2024

Presenter Nauman Niaz called out the 'sad state of affairs' in the Pakistan team while a fan suggested that the price should've at least kept higher, if the team was going through with the idea.

Latif also suggested that he understands the idea of organising charity dinners but a private dinner, with a fee, was beyond his comprehension.

"People tell me that whoever calls the Pakistan players, they just ask, 'how much money will you give?' This has become common. Things were different at our time, we had 2-3 dinners but they were official. But this is highlighted because it's the World Cup. So the players should be careful. The amount of 25 dollars shouldn't be blatantly used like this. You attend 2-3 dinners, but without the commercial angle. You can go for charity dinners and fundraisers, but this is neither fundraising nor a charity dinner. This is a private function with the name of Pakistan and Pakistan cricket associated with it. Don't make this mistake," he added.