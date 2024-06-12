Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi, the two ambassadors of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, revealed their conversation during India's win over Pakistan on Sunday and the video has gone viral on social media. In the video, the former India all-rounder and the former Pakistan cricket team captain discussed their hilarious conversation and the fans cannot control their excitement at the interaction. Afridi seemed agitated regarding Pakistan's inability to win the match despite bundling out India for just 119. He even said that Yuvraj predicted a Pakistan win when the Babar Azam-led side was 40 runs away from the victory. Yuvraj responded that although he said that, he was confident about an Indian victory.

Here's how the conversation between Yuvraj Singh and Shahid Afridi went -

Yuvraj: Lala, why are you sad? What happened?

Afridi: Isn't it fair that I am sad? Was this a match we (Pakistan) should have lost? When we needed to score 40 runs to win, Yuvraj told me "Lala, congratulations! I am leaving, won't watch the rest of the game". I told him 'Yuvi, chaalis runs bohut hain iss pitch pe. Itni jaldi mubarakbaad na de mujhe (40 runs are a lot on this pitch, don't congratulate me so early).

Chit Chat of Shahid Afridi with Yuvraj Singh Regarding #PakvsInd Match pic.twitter.com/tMCfZdCt0Z — TEAM AFRIDI (@TEAM_AFRIDI) June 11, 2024

Yuvraj: I told you Pakistan will win, but I was still confident that we (India) can win it from there. Winning and losing is part of the game, what's important is that our bonhomie should continue.

India won both their matches against Ireland and Pakistan to put themselves in a brilliant position to book their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 berth. Their final two games are against United States and Canada with one victory needed for the Rohit Sharma-led side to qualify for the next round.