The India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final in Guyana will be a widely followed one. In many ways, this is turning out to be a tournament for the Indian cricket team to serve ice-cold revenge. First they played a crucial role in knocking out Australia, a team that had beaten them in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023. Now, India face England, a team which defeated Rohit Sharma and Co. in the 2022 semi-final.

With the possibility of India getting the better of England in the semi-final social media has been flooded with memes surrounding the theme of Lagaan and revenge.

England walo se aaj lagan vasulne ka time aa gaya .#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/kXj2lbqcqG — (@Mansingh_mahar) June 27, 2024

Let's beat England in reality as depicted in the historical movie Lagan..#T20WorldCup #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/WIBJaButFb — Shahzad Ahmad (@ShahzadAhmadX) June 27, 2024

Are you ready for IND vs ENG ? #T20WorldCup #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/pxhtwp6YxU — Shivv (@shivanshrawatt) June 27, 2024

INDvsENG Today's match scenario INDIA will take revenge of t20 WC 2022 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/RBvWXKPMxq — Nikita (@iam_nikita_) June 27, 2024

Former England captain Paul Collingwood believes the Jos Buttler-led side will play four spinners against India in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday. The veteran cricketer said Adil Rashid is a "golden nugget" for England and will pose a challenge against Indian batters on a spin-friendly pitch at Providence Stadium amid the prediction of rain in the encounter.

"He is a golden nugget for the England cricket team. He comes on naturally in the sixth over, I think the one thing about Rashid is, that his wrong'uns seem to be so difficult to pick. And he's got real good deception. Now in T20 cricket, deception is key. Whether it's slower balls or being able to turn the ball both ways. And he is looking really comfortable at the moment. Indian batsmen generally play spin very well, but I think Adil Rashid, the way that he is bowling at the moment, we just have to wait and see what the conditions are like. There's a chance that England could actually go with four spinners themselves," Collingwood said during the Star Sports Press Room.

"Obviously, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone, who is actually an all-rounder who can bowl leg-spin and off-spin. And you never know, if the wickets are so dry, you can go with Will Jacks as well. So, plenty of options, but I think Adil Rashid is on top of his game, and this is the beauty of the World Cup. You're gonna have a leg spinner now at the top of his game, confident, up against some of the best batters in the world. And that's why it's gonna be such a good spectacle, and we're all down to see it," he added.

With IANS inputs