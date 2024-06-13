Ahead of his side's ICC T20 World Cup match against the Netherlands, Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto backed his team to reach the Super Eights stage, saying that they have played some good cricket in the tournament so far. Bangladesh will take on the Netherlands in a crucial Group D clash at Kingstown on Thursday. Bangladesh is in second place in Group D with a win and a loss, giving them two points. The Netherlands is in third place in the group with a win and loss too. Both teams are in contention for a spot in the Super Eight stage of the tournament.

Speaking ahead of the game at the pre-match press conference, Shanto said, "Yeah, as I said, we played some good cricket here. And we are very much confident that the team we have this time, if we play to our strength, we should go to the Super Eights."

Questioned on a narrow four-run loss to South Africa in their previous match, the skipper said that such things happen in cricket and the team is happy with its performances.

"And here we had a very good practice session today. A little hot but the boys have already adjusted and I hope we will have a very good match," he added.

Shanto said that no one in the team is worried about the form of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. The veteran has contributed just 97 runs and six wickets in his last eight T20Is.

"It is important to know how much he expects than the expectations of the people. He is trying his best and working hard. He is in a good condition already. I hope he will deliver well tomorrow," he continued.

He also clarified that there is nothing wrong with Shakib's eyes and he is practicing well in the nets.

"Just one or two innings can go wrong in this format. I do not feel any pressure as a captain. And I know that he also does not feel any pressure. Because he has a lot of experience, I think he will have a good comeback," added Shanto.

Shanto also said that he has liked the support from the crowd so far and hopes that they will turn up for this game too.

Speaking on the team's batting performance, he said that Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy are among the players doing well.

"I never expect that all seven batsmen will play well. I want the batsman who is getting set whether he's from the top or middle order, to finish the game. Of course, it is good if it is coming from the top. But I want the batsmen who are getting set to finish the game," he added.

Shanto also said that conditions in Kingstown are a lot better than in New York and Texas, but the wind is a challenge.

"So, there is a little help for the bowlers, from what I understood after batting here. I hope that we will play in a good wicket tomorrow but we don't know yet. We will adjust whatever the wicket is and try to play," he concluded.

Squads:

Netherlands Squad: Michael Levitt, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi

Bangladesh Squad: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar.

