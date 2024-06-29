South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Too straight by Pandya, on the pads, on a short of a good length, Heinrich Klaasen glances it off his pads down to fine leg to keep the strike with a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Taken by Pant but it won't matter as it is a Free Hit! Pandya changes his angle of attack as he comes from around the wicket and serves a slower one, on a length, on off, Quinton de Kock shapes up to go back over the bowler's head. Skies it off the toe-end of the bat and it goes very high in the air, behind the wicket. Rishabh Pant settles under it and grabs it. The batters cross for one.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Hardik hurls it fuller in length, on middle and leg, Heinrich Klaasen leans on it and eases it down to long on for a single. Oh, dear. Hardik has overstepped and a Free Hit will follow now. Can de Kock make the most of it?
9.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Cracking shot! Hardik goes into the surface again and it is off-pace too but ends up offering width on off, Heinrich Klaasen picks up the line and length early. Rises with the bounce and slaps it to the right of deep cover for a biggie.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Three dots on the trot to start with. Hardik takes pace off and goes into the deck, around off, Heinrich Klaasen frees his arms to cut it away but plays it early and miscues the shot on the leg side.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, on a hard length, on middle, Heinrich Klaasen stays on the back foot and nudges it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Hardik begins on a back of a length, on off, Heinrich Klaasen stays put and punches it to cover where the fielder dives to his right to make the stop.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Spears it on the pads, on a nagging length, Heinrich Klaasen gets a thud on the pads as he misses out on the tickle. The ball rolls towards backward square leg for a leg bye.
Heinrich Klaasen is the new man in.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Axar Patel fights back in grand style! Quinton de Kock is distraught at the other end as he punches his bat. Axar lands it full and on the off pole, Tristan Stubbs premediates and tries to use the angle to paddle it fine on the leg side. He walks way too far across and exposes all his stumps. Fails to get any bat on the paddle and the ball sneaks past the inside edge to hit the off pole, enough to dislodge the left bail. A timely breakthrough for India.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Darts it in, short and on off, Tristan Stubbs hangs back and chops it straight to backward point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Edgy! Pushed through, full and on the pads, Quinton de Kock pulls out the reverse sweep but fails to get the shot away. Gets an inside edge onto the pads and scampers across as the ball rolls on the leg side.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Short and coming in with the arm, on middle, Tristan Stubbs hops on the back foot and punches it to deep cover for a single.
8.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good proactive batting and Tristan Stubbs gets the reward! Axar drops it fractionally short, outside off, Tristan Stubbs walks right across his stumps, gets low and swats it to the left of deep square leg for a flat six.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Quinton de Kock picked the bones out of that! Kuldeep misses his mark as he serves it right in the arc, full and on middle and leg, Quinton de Kock gets down on one knee and nails the slog sweep. Hits it way over deep mid-wicket and it goes onto hit one of the solar panels on the roof. 13 runs off the over as South Africa continue to take the spinners on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Slows it up a touch and pulls the length back slightly, turning away, outside off, Quinton de Kock goes for the drive but miscues the shot back to the bowler.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up and it is very full, on middle, Tristan Stubbs gets on the front foot and knocks it to wide long on for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads by Kuldeep, full in length, Quinton de Kock helps it off his pads to the left of short fine leg for one more run.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Full again but not much air, on middle, Tristan Stubbs eases it down to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drilled down the ground! Looped by Kuldeep but too full, on off, Tristan Stubbs gets his weight on the front foot and cracks the drive to the right of long off for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Angling away, on a nagging length, on middle, Quinton de Kock gets down for the slog sweep but gets an inside edge onto the pads. That could have so easily sneaked under the bat and crashed into the stumps.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Slips it on the pads, fuller and quicker, Quinton de Kock paddles but can't get it past the man at short fine leg.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Pulls the length back and keeps it at the stumps, Tristan Stubbs makes room and pushes it to the left of cover to turn the strike over.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellently played! Darted in from around the wicket, full and around off, Tristan Stubbs reaches out in front and executes the slog sweep to perfection. Hits it flat and to the left of deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Fires it in now, full and on middle, Quinton de Kock clears his front leg and smacks it to long off for a run.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Honing in at the stumps with a high-arm action, short in length, Tristan Stubbs gets on top of the bounce and punches it in front of square on the off side for a single.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap to perfection and South Africa are 42/2 at the end of the Powerplay. Fractionally short and outside off, Quinton de Kock lets the ball come on and plays it quite late and in between the fielders at short third and backward point for a boundary.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Holds it back a touch and flights it up around off, Quinton de Kock steps down the pitch but holds back and blocks it off.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted up again on the stumps, Tristan Stubbs heaves it off the toe end of the bat down to long on for a single.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Firmly struck but that's good fielding in the deep! Tossed up full on middle, Tristan Stubbs clears the front leg and swats it flat to the left of long on where Suryakumar Yadav dives across and keeps it down to two.
5.2 overs (2 Runs) In the air but will land safely! Flatter one, a tad bit short and around off, Tristan Stubbs rocks back and tries to force it over covers and ends up slicing it over the point region for a couple of runs.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Starts off short and flat, at the pads, Quinton de Kock nurdles it past backward square leg for a single.
