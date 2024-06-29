South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Drinks break! Well, this has been an eventful start to the summit clash. After the first over that went for 15 runs, South Africa fought back through Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada to take the Powerplay honours. Due to the loss of those three wickets, India have had to rebuild with Axar Patel performing the aggressor role while Virat Kohli has been happy to knock it around. On what looks like a pretty good batting surface, India will have to keep wickets in hand to accelerate at the back end whereas South Africa will have to chip away at the wickets to limit the opponent to a manageable total here.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) Top shot and positive running yet again! Tabraiz Shamsi tosses it up a bit full on the stumps, Virat Kohli uses the bottom hand and brings out that whippy shot and swats it away between mid-wicket and long on. Tristan Stubbs at deep mid-wicket moves to his left and slides before firing in a good throw at the bowler's end. Shamsi did take off the bails but Axar was well home.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Excellent running in the end but that throw from David Miller was a fine one. Floated up on the pads, Virat Kohli rocks back and wrists it wide of the man at 45 on the leg side and down to deep backward square leg for a brace. Kohli was jogging back and then realized that it was Miller in the deep and a direct hit could have been very interesting.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed through even quicker at 89 kph and angled into middle and leg, Axar Patel presses back and pushes it through mid on for a run.
9.3 overs (0 Run) On a slightly dragged length around off and bowled flatter, Axar Patel looks to play it away on the off side but miscues it just wide of the keeper. No run there either!
9.2 overs (0 Run) Pushes this one through a bit quicker and on a nagging length on off stump, Axar Patel plays it late and with the turn towards backward point.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Gets a nice bit of arch on that loopy delivery and floats it up on the stumps, Virat Kohli works it off the front foot towards mid-wicket for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Starts off with a loosener. Comes from over the stumps and tosses it up at just 81.7 KPH but well wide of the off stump. Left alone by Kohli for a wide.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another flatter delivery, darted in at the stumps, Axar Patel plays it off the back foot but can't get it past mid-wicket.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Pushed through quicker and flatter across the off stump, Axar Patel rocks back and forces it off the back foot towards cover.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Now, that is a solid strike! Keshav Maharaj tosses the ball up on off stump and dangles the carrot in front of Axar Patel who obliges and goes for the slog sweep again. The connection is pure and the ball is sent into the stands over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the stumps, Virat Kohli is happy to just work the ball away through mid-wicket and turn the strike over.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely cut away but straight to the fielder. On the shorter side and trying to angle it across the off stump, Axar Patel goes on the back foot and cuts it behind point for a run.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on a shorter length around off, Virat Kohli rocks back and punches it with a straight bat down to long off for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and sliding across the right-hander, Virat Kohli hops on the back foot and tucks it away to deep mid-wicket for one more.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and on a dragged length, Axar Patel goes for the slog sweep again but ends up dragging it through the square leg region for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Full and quick, angled into middle and leg, Axar Patel jams the ball out towards cover.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up, up and just over the fielder! This is tossed up around the middle stump and just sliding on, Axar Patel goes for the slog sweep and manages to get enough purchase to take the ball sailing over a leaping Heinrich Klaasen at deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Tosses it up at around 90 kph and on the stumps, Virat Kohli brings those wrists into play and works it wide of long on for another single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Spears the ball in full at the toes, Axar Patel manages to gets the front leg out of the way and flicks it wide of mid on for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Runs coming in just singles now as these two batters look to steady the ship for India. Fuller in length and sliding onto the pads, flicked away to deep mid-wicket for just one more.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Brings out the slower bumper now, at just 112 kph and dug in well short over the stumps, Virat Kohli does well to get on top of the bounce and plays a controlled pull shot in front of square leg for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) The pace is up from Anrich Nortje and he bowls this one at 141.3 kph, on a good length and angles it into the pads. Virat Kohli fails to get it away and gets hit on the thigh pad.
6.3 overs (1 Run) A bit shorter this time and slightly outside off, Axar Patel waits back and glides the ball wide of deep third for an easy single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Hits the deck hard again and bowls it over off and middle, Axar Patel plays it late and close to the body and just nudges it down with soft hands towards short third.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Anrich Nortje is back on the field and into the attack. Steams in from over the stumps and bowls it on a hard length in the channel around off, Virat Kohli lets the ball come on and dabs it past the diving point fielder for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Tidy stuff from Aiden Markram, just 6 singles off the final over off the Powerplay and India are 45/3! Flatter one on a length and angled across the off stump, Virat Kohli fetches the ball and whips it down to long on for a single.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly flighted, trying to drift it onto middle and leg, Axar Patel lifts the back leg and leans on before driving it through wide mid on for yet another single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Bowled quicker and pretty full at the stumps, Virat Kohli meets the ball on the full and punches it firmly down to long on for one.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Markram holds this one back a touch and floats it full around middle stump, Axar Patel leans ahead but the ball comes on slower through the deck and Axar pushes it out wide of mid on for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and sliding on over middle and leg stump, Virat Kohli goes on the back foot and tucks it away neatly to deep square leg for one more.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Begins from around the stumps and fires the ball in full on middle and leg stump, Axar Patel flicks the ball away through the mid-wicket region and picks up a single.
