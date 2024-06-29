South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Bye.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Streaky but South Africa won't mind any which way they come! 12 needed off the last 4 balls. Pace on, angling away, on off, on a back of a length, Kagiso Rabada throws the kitchen sink at it and gets an outside edge that flies between the keeper and short third for a boundary.
Kagiso Rabada is the next batter in.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! WHAT A GRAB! SURYAKUMAR YADAV, YOU BEAUTY! Brilliant presence of mind on the ropes and he just might have won the World Cup for India with this effort. David Miller cannot believe it! Just the start to the over India were after.
Is that a catch? Has Suryakumar Yadav pulled off the most stupendous catch at the most crucial of stages? This catch could go down in cricketing history as one of the greatest if SKY has managed to keep his foot off the ropes. The third umpire is called in and it is a very close call. What an effort and the conclusion is that SKY has managed to avoid the ropes and it will be adjudged OUT!
Hardik Pandya to bowl the final over. South Africa need 16 runs to win, what a phenomenal game this has been. Which side will hold its nerves in the final over? Let's find out.
18.6 overs (0 Run) And again! Brilliant stuff by Arshdeep Singh. Just 4 runs off the last over and now, South Africa need 16 off the last over. Arshdeep dishes it out on a yorker length, on middle, Keshav Maharaj can only jam it out. The ball bounces off the turf back towards the bowler. Arshdeep leaps to his right and makes the stop.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Well bowled! Gets the yorker in, tailing in, at the toes, David Miller jams it out off the inner half of the bat to deep backward square leg for just a single. Miller won't take the single off the last ball and Maharaj has to go for the big shot.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Angling in, on a back of a length, at the batter, David Miller gets cramped for room to get the pull shot away. Miscues it in front of deep square leg but manages to cone back for the second as the ball went to the right of the man in the deep there.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Maharaj gets off strike now! Pace taken off by Maharaj, on off, Keshav Maharaj hangs back and pulls it in front of deep mid-wicket without much timing for a single. Miller needs to find the fence to ease the pressure off.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Two dots and Maharaj will start to feel the pressure now. Angling away, on a hard length, on off, Keshav Maharaj pokes at the delivery from the crease and gets beaten on the outside edge.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep starts with a dot! Lands it on a length, on middle, Keshav Maharaj looks to work it across the line but gets a soft leading edge that goes down the deck. Arshdeep does well to make a quick low stop to his left in his follow through.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl crucial 19th over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Yes, he can and gets a single too. Bumrah hurls it in on a good length, on off, Keshav Maharaj covers the line of the ball and pats it in front of cover for a quick single. Virat Kohli thought about having a shy at the bowling end but resisted it. 20 runs needed off the last 2 overs for South Africa.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Honing in at the stumps at pace, on a good length, Keshav Maharaj gets behind the line of the ball and blocks it out in front of cover. Can Maharaj survive the last ball from Bumrah?
Keshav Maharaj walks in at number 8 for South Africa.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! Jasprit Bumrah has struck just when India needed it! Marco Jansen stands there in disbelief. Bumrah changes his angle of attack as he comes from over the wicket and slants it in, on a good length, on middle, Marco Jansen gets a stride in and presents a straight bat to keep it out. The ball jags back in sharply off the deck, sneaks past the inside edge and clips the leg pole, enough to dislodge the right bail. Can Bumrah get one more off his remaining two balls?
17.3 overs (1 Run) Bumrah gets this one to skid through, on a back of a length, outside off, David Miller stands tall and punches it to deep cover to turn the strike over.
17.2 overs (0 Run) At the stumps, on a back of a length, on middle, David Miller punches it sweetly to cover. Two dots to start with. Every dot being cheered by the Indian fans.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bumrah bowls it with an upright seam, on a good length, on off, David Miller stays leg side of the ball and fiddles at the delivery. The ball holds its line and zips past the outside edge.
Jasprit Bumrah (3-0-16-1) to bowl out now. Can he turn the game on its head?
16.6 overs (1 Run) Pandya bends his back and digs in a slower bumper, at the batter, David Miller gets on his toes, swivels and controls the pull down to fine leg. Keeps the strike with a single. A wicket and 4 runs off Pandya's over. South Africa require 22 runs in 18 balls. David Miller's wicket here will make things interesting.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, on off, Marco Jansen presses forward for the drive but the ball seams back in a bit. Catches the inner half of the bat and it rolls to the left of a straightish mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower and the length is pulled back a touch by Pandya, on middle, David Miller waits on it and tucks it behind square on the leg side for one more run.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Offers width does Pandya on off, on a good length, Marco Jansen frees his arms and cracks the drive to deep point for a single.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Pace on and honing in, around off, on a length, Marco Jansen leans on it and times the drive to cover.
Marco Jansen is the new batter in.
16.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! There was a break in play as the physio attended to Rishabh Pant and that break has brought about a wicket for India! Is there a twist in the tale? Pandya rolls his fingers over the ball and keeps it away from the batter's arc, full and outside off, Heinrich Klaasen throws his hands at it but gets an outside edge that is snaffled safely by the keeper, Rishabh Pant near his waist. End of a superb knock by Klaasen. With 26 runs needed off 23 balls, it is still South Africa's game to lose, despite losing Klaasen.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Lands it full again, on off, David Miller leans on it and times the drive to cover. Just 4 runs off the over but South Africa won't mind one bit as they have safely negotiated Bumrah's over. Bumrah has only one over remaining now.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Bumrah keeps it full but this is on the pads, Heinrich Klaasen clips it in front of square on the leg side for a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Dishes out a quick yorker, a bit of inward tail, on middle, Heinrich Klaasen gets his bat down in time and squeezes it out in front of his feet.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Slanting in, on the pads, Heinrich Klaasen misses the clip and gets pinged on the front pad but that was heading down leg.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Heinrich Klaasen comes back for the second and that brings up his FIFTY! Fastest fifty in a Men's T20 World Cup final, off just 23 balls. First half-century of the tournament for Klaasen and what a time to get it. Angling in, on a back of a length, on middle and leg, Heinrich Klaasen tucks it through mid-wicket for a couple of runs and brings up his first fifty of this World Cup, couldn't have come at a better time.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Comes back into the attack and lands it on a back of a length, on off, David Miller looks to play at it but gets an inside edge that sneaks past the stumps and goes down to fine leg for a single.
