South Africa vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (2 Runs) 'Catch' is the call but the ball evades backward point. Fires it in, short and around off, Heinrich Klaasen goes on the back foot to go up and over cover. Gets it off the outer half of the bat but it clears the man at backward point for a couple of runs. Down to run-a-ball now for South Africa, just 30 needed off 30 now.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Relentless from Heinrich Klaasen and this over could be the telling one in the history of South African cricket.
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! One more, probably even bigger and South Africa are in a hurry.
14.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, Heinrich Klaasen has sent it on the roof! Flighted delivery around off stump, Klaasen gets across a bit and slogs it high and over deep mid-wicket for a huge six. Thjat one landed on the roof.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Gets it spot on this time. Fired in flatter and wide of the off stump, landing it inside the tramline.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Another one! Flatter again and pushed wide of the off stump, left alone again and the umpire signals wide again.
14.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Quicker and flatter, pushed well wide of the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen leaves it alone.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! Fired in at the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen gets under the ball and hammers it back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easy power from David Miller and Kuldeep Yadav has had a game to forget here. Too short and over the stumps, Miller rocks back and pulls it flat and in front of the man at deep mid-wicket for a biggie. South Africa in the ascendancy here.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is sensational timing from David Miller. Slightly short and outside off, Miller reaches out and just taps the ball away in front of cover-point, the ball speeds away and Axar Patel from deep point cannot get to it chasing to his left.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On a nagging length and floated up on the legs, Heinrich Klaasen flicks it away in front of square leg and picks up a single.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up around the off stump line, David Miller fetches the ball and sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Drags the length back a touch and bowls it around off stump, David Miller waits back and dabs it away to backward point.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Floated up full on the stumps, David Miller leans right on and works it away between the fielders at deep mid-wicket and cow corner for a couple of runs.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Good running! Back of a length and around off sliding on nicely, Heinrich Klaasen waits back and punches it sweetly to the left of a diving Rohit Sharma at covers and picks up a couple of runs in the deep.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On a slightly fuller length and drifting onto the legs, David Miller flicks it down to fine leg and turns the strike over.
12.4 overs (0 Run) Just short of a good length around middle and jagging back in off the deck, David Miller looks to block but is beaten and gets struck on the thigh pad.
David Miller makes his way out to the centre now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A change in the field and Arshdeep Singh has the last laugh here. Arshdeep Singh bowls it on a similar line and length and angles it in at the hips. Quinton de Kock gets inside the line to smash it away over fine leg but hits it flat and straight to Kuldeep Yadav on the fence who takes a good catch under pressure. The fielder was inside the ring on the previous ball but was pushed back to the fence just before this ball.
12.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Too easy for Quinton de Kock. A gentle-paced delivery, slightly short and angled down the leg side, de Kock gets inside the line, plays the pick-up shot and gets it well over short fine leg for a one-bounce boundary.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, tucked away past square leg by Heinrich Klaasen for a single.
Arshdeep Singh (2-0-8-1) comes back into the attack, replacing Ravindra Jadeja.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Bowled flatter and on a nagging length, sliding on from the fourth stump line, Quinton de Kock looks to stay back and cut but misses.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Nicely flighted, a bit full and around off stump, Quinton de Kock watchfully blocks it off.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Floated up on the legs, Heinrich Klaasen gets down on one knee and sweeps it to deep backward square leg for one.
11.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! On the shorter side and wide of the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen is able to stay put and free his arms before smashing it over the extra cover fence for a biggie.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter one, on a length and around off, patted away to the man at covers.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Quinton de Kock manages it well in the end. QDK steps out early and Kuldeep Yadav cleverly bowls it flatter and throws it wide outside off. De Kock adjusts and hits it through covers for a single.
Kuldeep Yadav returns to the attack. Kuldeep has conceded 23 runs from his first 2 overs. Can he redeem himself here?
10.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter one sliding on the legs, flicked away firmly to the left of square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Nicely placed and Quinton de Kock picks up an easy brace. Fuller one on the pads, tucked away into the vacant space in front of mid-wicket and the bowler Ravindra Jadeja has to chase it down.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Fires it in a bit and pushes it wide of the off stump, Heinrich Klaasen reaches out and slaps it to deep point for a single.
10.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the slot and over the ropes! Too full and around off and middle, Heinrich Klaasen clears the front leg, hits through the line and nails it back over the bowler's head for a biggie.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Just short of Axar Patel in the deep! Another one that is slightly short, Quinton de Kock rocks back to pull but miscues it flat and just in front of deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Starts on the shorter side and angles the ball into the stumps, Heinrich Klaasen backs away and cuts it off the stumps in front of square on the off side for one.
