South Africa vs India: T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between South Africa vs India from Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) No run.
3.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) A pleasing stroke from Quinton de Kock but he will only get a couple of runs here. Overpitched and around off stump, de Kock leans on and drives it in between covers and mid off. The outfield is sluggish and Kuldeep Yadav manages to chase it down.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide! On a good length outside off and angling away, Quinton de Kock waits well and plays it with an angled bat and well wide of the man at first slip as the ball rolls away into the deep third fence.
2.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and at the stumps, Quinton de Kock presents the front face of the bat and just pats it towards mid on for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Arshdeep Singh with a well-directed bumper over leg stump, just angling it down leg as well. It is at a difficult height but Quinton de Kock looks to play that favored pick-up and pull shot and misses. Rishabh Pant pouches it and appeals for a catch but the umpire is unmoved. Rohit Sharma does eventually take the review but UltraEdge shows that the ball missed the bat and the gloves. A review lost for India.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Good length outside off and angling away, Tristan Stubbs reaches out and taps it away in front of point and into the deep for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Aiden Markram will be gutted with that shot and India have their second wicket. Arshdeep Singh just pitches the ball up a bit and angles it well across the off stump. The ball keeps angling away and Aiden Markram goes fishing after it, only managing to get a feather of an edge to the right of the keeper. Rishabh Pant dives across and pouches it safely. Tristan Stubbs comes out to bat now.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Nice change up from Arshdeep Singh. Full and floated up wide of the off stump, Aiden Markram reaches out and just dabs the ball away in front of the point fielder.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Pitched up at the stumps and angling into the left-hander, Quinton de Kock plays it on the up and just to the right of mid on for a quick single.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Good length in and around the top of off stump, Aiden Markram blocks it solidly in front of the man at covers.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a shade fuller length and around the fifth stump line, zipping through at 139 KPH, Aiden Markram shoulders arms at it.
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That ball flew off the bat! Just a fractionally short from Jasprit Bumrah and outside off stump, Aiden Markram leans back and just extends his arms and the ball pings off his bat and goes well wide of the chasing man at deep third for a boundary.
Aiden Markram walks in at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Jasprit Bumrah with a bolt out of the blue! The dream delivery for any pacer and Bumrah gets the early wicket for India. Bumrah stays over the wicket and pitches the ball up on the stumps, naturally angling it in. Reeza Hendricks looks to play for the line and puts out a straight face of the bat but the ball pitches and straightens to beat the outside edge and knock over the top of off stump.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Bumrah slips it on the pads on a fuller delivery, Quinton de Kock fails to help it away off his pads. The ball comes off his pads and Rishabh Pant fails to collect it cleanly, diving away to his right. The ball pops out of his gloves and rolls away to short fine leg for a leg bye.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Beats the bat straight away! Gets the ball to angle across the left-hander from over the wicket, on a hard length, on off, Quinton de Kock plays for the ball coming back into him and presents a straight bat. It angles away and zips past the bat.
Jasprit Bumrah to steam in from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Thrashed away to end the first over. Arshdeep rolls his fingers over the ball and gets the ball to go across. Ends up offering width on off, on a length, Reeza Hendricks latches onto it in a flash and slaps it between cover and point for the first boundary of South Africa's chase.
0.5 over (1 Run) Closer to the off-stump line, on a short of a length, Quinton de Kock arches back and cuts it late and to the right of backward point for a single to get off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) A hint of away movement, on a good length, at the stumps, Quinton de Kock closes the bat face and clips it straight to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (1 Run) Leg bye! South Africa are underway with an extra! Pace on and on a back of a length, straying on the pads, Reeza Hendricks gets inside the line but misses the tickle. The ball brushes his thigh pad and rolls behind square on the leg side for a single.
0.2 over (0 Run) Edged but well short! Does not take long for Arshdeep Singh to take pace off. Bowls it on a back of a length, on off, Reeza Hendricks has a tentative push at the delivery and gets lucky as there is no pace on offer, resulting in the outside edge falling way in front of Rishabh Pant.
0.1 over (0 Run) A little bit of swing for Arshdeep Singh first up! Starts from over the wicket and bowls it full, shaping in, on off, Reeza Hendricks gets on the front foot and pushes it towards cover.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.5 overs, South Africa, chasing a target of 177, are 21/2. The live updates of South Africa vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today match, ball by ball commentary, South Africa vs India, South Africa vs India live score, South Africa vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.