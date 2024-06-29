South Africa vs India Live Score Ball by Ball, T20 World Cup 2024 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Done and dusted with the pre-match proceedings!
We are minutes away from the start of an epic encounter between two quality sides and there are high stakes here. But first, that coveted T20 World Cup Trophy is brought out to be showcased by the honorable Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley and 'the Universe Boss' aka Chris Gayle. Next up, the two sets of players make their way out to the middle along with their mascots and line up for their respective national anthems and it will be extra special given it is a monumental occasion. It will be the national anthem of India first, followed by that of South Africa.
PITCH REPORT - Nasser Hussain is pitchside. He starts by saying that there is a 30 percent chance of rain but hopefully, it stays away and it is the central pitch that will be used for the Final. Adds that there is a short boundary on one side of the square around 56 meters and 71 meters on the other side. Ian Bishop says that the rolling has been done proudly on the pitch and there isn't live grass. Reckons the pitch is hard and adds that there have been more wickets for seamers at this venue than any other venue in the West Indies. Says that the reason for this is that when pacers go into the pitch here, it gets hard to hit down the ground.
The captain of South Africa, Aiden Markram says that they would have batted first as well. Tells that the pitch looks dry but they will have the first crack with the ball and they hope to do well. Shares that at times, they have managed to do well despite being not at their best and they have taken confidence from those wins. Feels that having never played a final in a Men's ICC event, there is no pressure on them and this is a fantastic opportunity. Informs that they are playing with the same team as the last game.
Rohit Sharma, the captain of India says that it looks like a good pitch and they have played one game here. Mentions that it is about individual roles and it is all about keeping calm and taking it like just another game against a world-class team. Adds that South Africa have played excellent cricket and so have they, which will make it a great contest. Further adds that it is all about coming together as a unit and ends by informing that they have made no changes to the side.
India (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
South Africa (Unchanged Playing XI) - Quinton de Kock (WK), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
TOSS - The flip of the coin lands in the favour of Rohit Sharma. India have opted to BAT first.
For those of you wondering about the current weather conditions, we are happy to inform you that it is bright and sunny in Bridgetown at the moment. The players are going through their warm-ups and the toss and first ball should take place on time, barring any sudden showers.
With challenging surfaces on offer throughout the World Cup, the team that has adapted quicker and better has often come out on top, and that should be the case again in the final. The overhead conditions will be just as important with the possibility of rain. For the final, a reserve day has been allocated, so there will be 190 minutes of extra time before the overs are reduced. It was 250 minutes of extra time for the semifinal between England and India due to there being no reserve day. India are seeking their second Men's T20 World Cup title, while South Africa are chasing their first, be it ODI or T20. Who will reign supreme? Come, let's find out.
On the other hand, after seven previous unsuccessful attempts, South Africa have finally reached their first-ever Men's World Cup final. Game after game, the Proteas have found ways to pull through, and now they stand on the cusp of shedding the unwanted 'chokers' tag once and for all. With both bat and ball, the Aiden Markram-led unit has been thoroughly tested throughout their campaign, but their toughest challenge awaits, and they expect nothing less. In 2014, Aiden Markram led South Africa to their first-ever Under-19 World Cup title, and now, 10 years later, he has the opportunity to achieve silverware with the senior team. The stage is set for Markram and his men to create history and bring the much-awaited glory to South African cricket.
Unbeaten as they were a few months ago at the ODI World Cup before faltering at the final hurdle, India have glory in their sights once again. Rohit Sharma and his team are determined to end the wait of more than a decade for an ICC trophy and give their head coach, Rahul Dravid, a fitting farewell. The Men in Blue have enjoyed pretty straightforward games throughout the tournament barring a close contest against rivals Pakistan before being tested with the bat against the USA as well and they will remain wary of the formidable threat posed by their opponents. Since the semifinal debacle against England in 2022, Rohit Sharma has been the driving force behind India's 'no holds barred' batting approach. Now, he stands just one step away from completing a remarkable redemption arc.
The day of reckoning has arrived! It's the day of the final of the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. The journey of the sport's biggest-ever event, which began with 20 teams, has reached its climax. After weeks of exhilarating cricket, 18 teams have fallen, and now only two remain in the quest for ultimate glory. India and South Africa stand on the brink of immortality, and only the stronger will etch their name in cricketing history. Whichever team wins, one thing is certain - history will be made, as no team has ever gone unbeaten to clinch a Men's T20 World Cup title. With that, hello and welcome from Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, which is all decked up to host the summit clash.
... MATCH DAY ...
