Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is hoping to play in the 2026 T20 World Cup but remains focused on performing well in the next month's T20 World Cup, starting on June 2 (as per IST).

Shakib and India captain Rohit Sharma are the only two players who have featured in each edition of the T20 World Cup so far.

Earlier, it was speculated that this edition would be Shakib's final appearance in the T20 showpiece. He is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup so far with 47 wickets in 36 matches. The all-rounder had previously desired to announce all-format retirement after the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"Firstly, when I started I didn't expect that I will play for so long and secondly since the start of T20 Cricket World Cup till this T20 World Cup, I have participated in all them along with Rohit Sharma. It is a matter of pride for me and I'm happy that I could represent the country," Shakib was quoted in a video uploaded in BCB's Facebook page on Friday.

"Me and Rohit Sharma are the only two players who played all the T20 World Cups and I hope that I can play another World Cup but before that would like to perform well in the tournament and Bangladesh can do better than the previous T20 tournament," he said.

Shakib feels the wickets in the USA will suit them in the tournament as it is similar to their home pitches.

"It is alright that the USA is my second home but it is difficult to say but I think we will get that because earlier when we played in the West Indies and America we did well and we played in Florida we did well," said Shakib.

"We always get favour their because those pitches are quite similar to ours back home. I hope we will get an advantage in both places," he said.

Bangladesh are set to take on India in their second warm-up match on Saturday before starting their T20 World Cup campaign against Sri Lanka in Dallas on June 8.

