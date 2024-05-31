Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane is set to miss the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World 2024 which is scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States, as his US visa application was rejected for the second time. After the cricketer's first application was rejected last week, the Nepali government and the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) stepped in to support him; but, despite their best efforts, the application was rejected once again. The CAN asserted that despite taking necessary initiatives with various organisations, Lamichhane's visit to participate in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission.

"Despite taking necessary initiatives, along with the diplomatic note, from the government of Nepal, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Council, CAN, and International Cricket Council (ICC), for cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane's visit to participate in the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United States and West Indies, the US Embassy has expressed its inability to give travel permission (visa) to national player Lamichhane to play in the World Cup," CAN said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

A spokesperson of the US Embassy stated that they cannot comment on individual visa cases as visa records are confidential under US law.

"The US Embassy in Kathmandu and other US consular posts around the world have made a concerted effort to ensure that members of national cricket teams who qualify for the appropriate visa class are able to travel in time to compete in the World Cup. We cannot comment on individual visa cases as visa records are confidential under US law," a spokesperson of the US Embassy in Kathmandu said.

Nepal has been placed in Group D alongside Bangladesh, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands.

Nepal will kick off its campaign on June 4 against The Netherlands in Texas.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, and Kamal Singh Airee.

