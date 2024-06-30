It was a huge moment for Rohit Sharma as he led India to the T20 World Cup 2024 title with a thrilling victory over South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. Rohit finished the tournament with India's most successful batter with 257 runs at an average of 36.71 and a strike rate of 156.70. Although he did not score much in the final, he produced phenomenal knocks against England and Australia to take India to the summit clash. Following the victory, Rohit could not control his emotions as he broke down into tears and the heartwarming moment between him and his wife Ritika Sajdeh has gone viral on social media.

Coming to the match, India pulled off a brilliant win over South Africa to clinch their first T20 World Cup trophy in 17 years. Virat Kohli slammed a brilliant half-century to take India to a fighting total before Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah produced a brilliant display of pace bowling to clinch the win.

"Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last 3-4 years. We work very hard as a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last 3-4 years. We have played lots of high pressure games and come on the wrong side too."

"But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together and the guys, all of us really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys to give us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well."

"Nobody was in doubt with Virat's form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn't a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That's where the experience of Virat comes through. I've been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don't know how he does it. It is a masterclass."

"He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad. Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over. Fantastic for the fans to support us through New York till Barbados. And all the guys in India, it is a late night but I'm sure they'll all be waiting to watch this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us," Rohit said after the match.