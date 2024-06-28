Virat Kohli is going through a lean patch in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. He has scored only 75 runs across 7 innings in this edition of the mega event. Kohli's poor form has also seen him registering two ducks. Thursday's semi-final against England was no exception for Kohli as he failed with a run-a-ball 9, losing his wicket to Reece Topley in the third over of India's innings. After the match, captain Rohit Sharma, however, continued to back the star batter, saying that form is not a matter of concern for him.

"He (Kohli) is a quality player. Any player can go through that. We understand his class and his importance. Form is never a problem. The intent is there. Absolutely (backing Kohli for the final)," said Rohit after the game.

Team India advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup after 10 years. The Rohit Sharma-led side registered a commanding 68-run win over England in the second semi-final match at Providence Stadium, Guyana on Thursday. The 2007 champions thus set up a summit clash with South Africa, who outplayed Afghanistan by 9 wickets in the first semi-final.

In Guyana, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played crucial knocks as India posted a total of 171 for 7 in 20 overs after being invited to bat. India were 40 for 2 in 5.2 overs before Rohit and Suryakumar stitched a solid 73-run stand to bail the side out of trouble. Rohit fell for 57 off 39 while Suryakumar hit 47 off 36.

In the second innings, Axar Patel then dented England's chase with figures of 3 for 23 while Kuldeep Yadav also picked 3 for 19.

"We have been very calm as a team. We understand the occasion (final). Staying composed helps you make good decisions. That'll help us making the game through. You got to play good cricket. That's what we want to do in the final," said Rohit.