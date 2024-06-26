Australia crashed out of the T20 World Cup 2024 following Afghanistan's thrilling victory over Bangladesh in their last Super 8 match on Tuesday. The Mitchell Marsh-led side slumped to a shocking loss against Afghanistan before losing to India - a result that virtually knocked them out of the tournament. The 24-run victory for India was a huge result for their fans who hailed it as 'revenge' for the Cricket World Cup 2023 final loss in Ahmedabad. During the match between India and Australia, Australia's ODI team captain Pat Cummins also faced sledging from a fan while he was walking back to the pavilion after his dismissal. "Hey Pat! That's for 2023 , that's a revenge for 2023, remember Ahmedabad? And you going home tomorrow," the fan was heard screaming. The video of the incident has surfaced online and it has gone viral on social media.

Now in future both Afghanistan and India will make sure that your cricket does not survive.

Coming to the match, Rohit Sharma slammed a brilliant 92 to guide India to a big total of 205 for the loss of 5 wickets. In response, Travis Head was once again the top scorer for Australia but Arshdeep Singh took three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav took two to guide their team to a comprehensive victory.

"Satisfying. We know the opposition and the threat they bring. As a team we did well, kept doing the things we needed to do. Gives us good confidence as a team. 200 is a good score but when you are playing here with wind being a big factor, anything can happen."

"But I think we used to conditions really well, and it was about individuals doing their job. If was about getting wickets at the right time. (On Kuldeep) We know the strength he has, but we need to use him when necessary. In New York, there were seamer friendly wickets."

"He had to miss out but we knew he had a big role to play out here. (On semi-final) We don't want to do anything different, play the same way and understand what each person has to do. Play freely and not think too much on what's lying ahead. Not think about the opposition. We have been doing it consistently, just need to continue. (On playing England in semi) It will be a nice match, nothing changes for us as a team," Rohit said after the match.